Going to space is something many of us have dreamed of since we were kids. And many of us dreamers got excited when, in October 2019, Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) was added to the New York Stock Exchange via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) as the first public pure-play space tourism stock. The company is targeting ultra-high-net-worth clients for the time being -- with reservations going for $250,000 a pop -- but with a little imagination, it's easy to envision a world, maybe even within our lifetimes, where the average person can punch their ticket to the stars.