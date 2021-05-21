newsbreak-logo
New restaurant taking over former Jezebel’s space, which briefly held a barbecue buffet

By Denise Neil
Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

The giant former Jezebel’s building at 4520 E. 47th. St. South, which two years ago was briefly home to a barbecue buffet restaurant, is about to get a new tenant. Maisam Sakhi, who five years ago opened Green Olive in the space adjacent to the former Macro’s Cantina spot (now Sam’s Southern Eatery) at 6600 W. Central, just closed that restaurant and is preparing to move into the bigger space. He hopes to have the move complete sometime in June.

www.kansas.com
