New restaurant taking over former Jezebel’s space, which briefly held a barbecue buffet

When a restaurant is gone, it’s gone. Well, not always. Sometimes, shuttered restaurants, like bumped-off soap-opera characters and horror-movie serial killers, spring back to life. But the resurrection often takes place in a different location, and the vibe isn’t the same. It’s hard, after all, to re-create the particular alchemy of all the things that make a place special: the staff dynamic, the cast of regulars, the menu as a whole. Individual dishes, though, travel through time and kitchens and have the singular power to evoke moments and memories. Here, a few coronavirus culinary casualties that happily can be found elsewhere — either in homage or purely by coincidence.