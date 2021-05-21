newsbreak-logo
Massachusetts State

Mass. unemployment rate falls, but hiring slows

By Grant Welker
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 2 days ago
The Massachusetts economy added only 5,100 jobs in April as the state, like much of the country, has been relatively slow to add back jobs at a late stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

