newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

State investigators release findings on deadly 2019 Durham gas explosion

By Charlie Innis
Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago

The N.C. Utilities Commission released a report Friday on its investigation into the 2019 gas explosion near Brightleaf Square that killed two people and injured 25 others. The explosion at 115 N. Duke St. destroyed a coffee shop building, killing owner Kong Lee. A worker for the PSNC Energy company who responded to the scene, Jay Rambeaut, died two weeks later from his injuries, The News & Observer reported.

www.newsobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
Raleigh, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Accidents
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Accidents
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2019 Durham Gas Explosion#Natural Gas#Lawsuits#Accident#Fire Safety#State Department#The News Observer#N O#Psnc Energy#Investigators#Gas Escape#Duke#Fiber Optic Cable#Safety Regulation Matters#Company#Mechanized Equipment#Owner Kong Lee#Brightleaf Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Raleigh woman found dead in parking lot

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found dead in Raleigh in a parking lot on Sunday night. Raleigh police said a body was found in the 1000 block of N. Rogers Lane just before 11 p.m. WRAL cameras captured police still at the scene on Monday morning as part of a strip mall parking lot was roped off. A silver sedan was within the yellow caution tape as the focus of the investigation.
Winston-salem, NCRegister Citizen

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
heraldsun.com

Raleigh police say woman found dead Sunday had been missing for three days

Raleigh police say a woman found dead Sunday night had been missing since Friday. Officers responding to a call late Sunday night found the body of 22-year-old Amber Lynn Lightsey, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release Monday. Lightsey had last been seen leaving her job at Club...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Wake County, NCabc11.com

1 hurt in Fuquay-Varina shooting; deputies investigating

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County deputies are investigating after a shooting in Fuquay-Varina Friday night. Deputies told ABC11 breaking news crews on the scene that the shooting happened near a home on Country Meadow Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries. An investigation is underway.
Durham, NCbpr.org

Gas Availability Improving In North Carolina, But Prices Climbing

After a cyberattack that forced the Colonial Pipeline to stop moving gasoline more than a week ago, finding gas in North Carolina is starting to get a little easier. According to the latest figures from GasBuddy as of 8:53 a.m. Monday morning, 57% of gas stations in the Tar Heel State are still without gas.
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Durham, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Will Durham cut funding for the police? City manager to release proposed budget.

The Durham city manager will present her recommended budget Monday evening, with community groups watching for cuts to the police department. Two groups want the City Council to shift 10% of the Durham Police Department’s staffing budget into alternative approaches to public safety. Durham Beyond Policing and Durham For All launched the 10 to Transform campaign in late April at a Zoom gathering attended by three council members, The News & Observer reported.