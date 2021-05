Climate change is one of the most pressing concerns our civilization has. Time Magazine paints a grim picture of what the role is likely to look like in less than thirty years if we don't address the issue. However, it's not as simple as changing one thing. Several inputs and outputs affect climate change. There's no question that leaving it unattended could spell disaster for some communities, however. One by one, these communities will see an evident difference in their climate and weather. The American West is one of those areas that is seeing a definite shift in the environment.