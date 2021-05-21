Summary of global hotel systemwide bonus points promotions – May Edition

Choice Hotels late spring early summer promotion is here and you guessed it! It is the return of the same offer we always see from them! They word the promotions differently in terms of get a free night or get a $50 gift card. In the end the promos are the same, they will award you enough bonus points after you complete 2 separate stays to have 8,000 points after those stays. In this case it is $50 Gift Card offer. What this means is that you can redeem for a $50 Gift Card for only 8,000 points until August 9, 2021 instead of the regular 16,000 points required for that same gift card. That being said, 8,000 points can get you a free night at select Choice Hotels which for the most part is a better redemption option however maybe you’ll never get to a location where 8,000 points will work for you so it could make sense to just use those points for a gift card. You’ll also note that this time the offer is only for U.S. residents, normally it is for U.S. and Canada but with much of Canada still having restrictions in place I can see why they didn’t include Canada this time.