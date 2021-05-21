newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Summary of global hotel systemwide bonus points promotions – May Edition

By Patrick Sojka
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here is your monthly update of all the global hotel bonus points promotions that are available. One of the easiest ways to rack up lots of hotel points is to take advantage of these systemwide bonuses that come from many of the big chain programs and also from the lesser known programs. In fact, right now it should be rare for you NOT to earn a bonus. Unless you are staying at a boutique hotel or perhaps an independent hotel most other hotels out there have a bonus. So take advantage of it! These systemwide bonuses simply require you to register beforehand and they do not affect hotel pricing as long as you book a point eligible rate which are most rates out there. Of course booking through a third party site like Expedia or Rocketmiles does not count as most chains only award points on bookings that are made directly with them. Without further ado here are all the current promotions that are available to everyone:

blog.frequentflyerbonuses.com
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

53K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Chains#Boutique Hotels#Bonus Points#Promotions#Marriott Hotel#Gift Cards Online#Expedia Inc#Accor Hotels Worldwide#Ffb#Choice Privileges#Canada The#Gha Hotels Worldwide#Hilton Hotels Worldwide#Hilton Hhonors#Hyatt Hotels Worldwide#Hyatt Credit Cardmembers#Register Book#Ihg Priority Club#Marriott Rewards#Millennium Hotels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

LAST CHANCE: Register For Hyatt’s Bonus Journeys Promotion

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Economyboardingarea.com

Massive Rakuten bonuses – Earn 15 to 20x Amex Points + $30 Referral bonuses

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Lifestylefrequentflyerbonuses.com

Choice Hotels: Up to 8,000 bonus Privileges points when you complete 2 stays worldwide

Choice Hotels late spring early summer promotion is here and you guessed it! It is the return of the same offer we always see from them! They word the promotions differently in terms of get a free night or get a $50 gift card. In the end the promos are the same, they will award you enough bonus points after you complete 2 separate stays to have 8,000 points after those stays. In this case it is $50 Gift Card offer. What this means is that you can redeem for a $50 Gift Card for only 8,000 points until August 9, 2021 instead of the regular 16,000 points required for that same gift card. That being said, 8,000 points can get you a free night at select Choice Hotels which for the most part is a better redemption option however maybe you’ll never get to a location where 8,000 points will work for you so it could make sense to just use those points for a gift card. You’ll also note that this time the offer is only for U.S. residents, normally it is for U.S. and Canada but with much of Canada still having restrictions in place I can see why they didn’t include Canada this time.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Accor ALL Rate Offers & Bonus Points Update May 2021

Here’s a comprehensive look at Accor’s current Covid-19 policies and ALL, formerly Le Club AccorHotels, bonus points, and rate offers for you to use in May 2021. Remember to forward us promotional offers by email that you receive from both hotels and airlines. You can send questions and comments too!
Industrybusinesstravelnews.com

Amadeus: Global Hotel Occupancy on the Rise Throughout 2021

Worldwide hotel occupancy increased from 31 percent in January 2021 to 46 percent in April, according to a new report from Amadeus. Global hotel occupancy in April 2020 was 13 percent, as the Covid-19 pandemic settled in worldwide. Typical occupancy for April is about 70 percent, according to the company.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points & Rates Update May 2021

Here’s a comprehensive look at the Marriott Bonvoy bonus point and rate opportunities for you to use in May. Remember to forward us promotional offers by email that you receive from both hotels and airlines. You can send questions and comments too!. You can access Marriott Bonvoy here. Marriott Bonviy...
TrafficPosted by
BoardingArea

Top 5 Car Rental Bonus Mile and Point offers for May

Here are our Top Car Rental Bonuses for this month. Many of these offers go beyond this month so don’t count them out for rentals you need to book further down the road! Keep in mind sometimes the rates paid for some of these offers may cost more than other discounted rates so you may be better off not getting the bonus miles/points, be sure to check all options before you book.
Credits & Loansmilestomemories.com

US Bank Altitude Connect Credit Card Review – Nice Offer & Interesting Spending Categories

Disclosure: Miles to Memories has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Miles to Memories and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. Links in this post may provide us with a commission.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Weekly Review: May 22, 2021

I hope everyone is having a great weekend so far! I just embarked on another awesome trip with my mom, which I’ll write more about tomorrow. It has been an adventurous few days, as international travel sure isn’t easy right now. Fortunately my mom has been a trooper, and we’re having a great time. Stay tuned for the details!
Lifestylemilevalue.com

Best Ways to Australia with Points and Miles

MileValue is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Lifestyleinsideflyer.com

Does it Make Sense to Buy Hyatt Points with a 30% Bonus?

World of Hyatt has announced an offer of a 30% bonus when buying at least 5,000 points. This bonus will be available until June 25th, 2021. With the bonus, you would be buying Hyatt points for 1.85 cents each. Does it Make Sense?. Obviously those of you with a decent...