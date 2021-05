You've been to the Rock Hall, West Side Market, Museum of Art, Edgewater, The Flats, Little Italy, The Zoo, East 4th, the A Christmas Story House, local breweries and sports stadiums. But there is so much more to see and experience and do in Cleveland for tourists and residents alike, hidden gems sprinkled throughout the city and the surrounding metro area, which we have assembled here, for you, as we emerge from this pandemic.