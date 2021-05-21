newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gig Harbor, WA

Gig Harbor, YMCA sign agreement for long-awaited sports complex. Here’s what it says

By Chase Hutchinson
Tacoma News Tribune
 2 days ago

The City of Gig Harbor has announced that it is moving ahead with plans for the long-awaited sports complex after coming to an agreement with the YMCA. In a release, the city said it has signed a lease agreement with the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties to allow plans to move forward. The agreement will enable the YMCA to “fundraise, construct, and operate two new synthetic turf athletic fields in Gig Harbor.”

www.thenewstribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gig Harbor, WA
Government
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
Pierce County, WA
Sports
City
Gig Harbor, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playgrounds#Picnic Areas#Field Sports#Outdoor Sports#Youth Sports#The Ymca Of Pierce#Q A#Interlocal#Bocce Ball Court#Pickle Ball Court#Ymca President#Harbor Hill Drive#Kitsap Counties#Event Lawn#Construction Cost#Picnic Shelters#Safe Outdoor Spaces#Mayor Kit Kuhn#Restrooms#Sports Practices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
Gig Harbor, WAThe Suburban Times

Locust Cider opening in Gig Harbor

Locust Cider & Brewing Co. is expanding again in Pierce County – and this time it is across the bridge in Gig Harbor. If all goes as planned, it will open later this summer. It’s a Harbor space that craft beverage lovers will know well. I certainly do. I’ve sipped countless brews and watched liquor […]
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

The power of play

Summer is coming and when I was a kid that always meant lots of time playing outside. I would spend time in the woods next to my house, play “kick the can” with our neighborhood kids, and ride bikes to Point Defiance. The last school bell of the year would ring, and we’d run out the classroom with newfound freedom!
Pierce County, WAOlympian

Tiny home village for homeless veterans opens in Pierce County

A tiny home village in the Puyallup Valley welcomed its first four residents the week of May 10 and soon will be home to dozens of Washington’s homeless veterans. The Orting Veterans Village, built on the grounds of the Washington Soldier’s Home, will house 35 homeless veterans at full capacity. COVID-19 mitigation efforts have caused the move-in process to slow down.
Pierce County, WAOlympian

High school hoops in spring: Pierce County’s return to Phase 3 opens gym floors

High school basketball programs across Pierce County will return to their home gyms early next week. Following Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Thursday that the county will move back into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, athletic directors from both the 4A South Puget Sound League and 3A Pierce County League made the decision Friday to move their remaining games back to their normal sites.
Pierce County, WAsouthsoundbiz.com

The Russell Family Foundation Announces Latest Iteration of Program

The Russell Family Foundation has announced the ninth iteration of Jane’s Fellowship Program, a 12-month leadership intensive that seeks to develop the skill sets and growth potential of Pierce County community leaders. The program, which stresses social and racial equity as its foundation, is actively looking for applicants throughout the...
Gig Harbor, WAmypmp.net

Third-generation PMP marks golden anniversary

It seems there has never been a time when his family’s business has not been a part of Larry Treleven’s life. When he was inducted into the Pest Management Professional (PMP) Hall of Fame in October 2016, the biographical video played for attendees noted that the very first car ride of his life — coming home with his parents after being born in the hospital on Nov. 10, 1948 in Gig Harbor, Wash. — was in a W.B. Sprague Co. vehicle.
Gig Harbor, WAsouthsoundbiz.com

Two New Businesses Open in Gig Harbor’s Downtown Corner

Harbor Health and Apothecary opened earlier this week in Gig Harbor’s former Key Bank Building — a move seeking to revitalize a high traffic corner downtown. Neighboring tap room Hop Pharm also opened its doors to the public. The building had sat vacant for several years until it was bought...