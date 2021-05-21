Gig Harbor, YMCA sign agreement for long-awaited sports complex. Here’s what it says
The City of Gig Harbor has announced that it is moving ahead with plans for the long-awaited sports complex after coming to an agreement with the YMCA. In a release, the city said it has signed a lease agreement with the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties to allow plans to move forward. The agreement will enable the YMCA to “fundraise, construct, and operate two new synthetic turf athletic fields in Gig Harbor.”www.thenewstribune.com