Gig Harbor, YMCA sign agreement for long-awaited sports complex. Here’s what it says

It seems there has never been a time when his family’s business has not been a part of Larry Treleven’s life. When he was inducted into the Pest Management Professional (PMP) Hall of Fame in October 2016, the biographical video played for attendees noted that the very first car ride of his life — coming home with his parents after being born in the hospital on Nov. 10, 1948 in Gig Harbor, Wash. — was in a W.B. Sprague Co. vehicle.