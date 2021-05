Olivia Rodrigo, longtime Disney star recently reborn as pop’s newest heavy-hitter, has been singing her whole life. As a child, she gave soulful performances in talent competitions before landing her first large role in the Disney show “Bizaardvark” at 12. Currently, she plays the starring role in Disney’s “High School Musical: The Musical — The Series.” But at heart, Rodrigo, now 18, has always identified as a songwriter in the vein of artists like Taylor Swift, whom she has looked up to and has herself been a voice of teen understanding. In Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour,” out Friday, Rodrigo quickly sets herself up to be that voice for Gen Z: raw, messy and authentic.