newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

11 Books to Help Build Your Social Media Brand

By Jennifer Dorsey
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media is where your marketing power meets the public. If your business is not social-friendly, you could be missing out on new opportunities to reach more customers and build your brand. By making social an important part of your marketing strategy, you can reach new customers and create a consistent voice for your company. To help you do that, we’ve curated a list of books that will help you create a savvy social strategy — and we’re offering them at 60% off the retail price for a limited time when you use code SOCIAL2021 at checkout in our Entrepreneur Press store. Check out these great titles:

www.greenwichtime.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#B2b Marketing#Content Marketing#Internet Marketing#Content Brand#Brand Content#Brand Marketing#Social Media Content#Entrepreneur Press#The 360 Marketing Squad#Instagram For Business#Facebook Advertising#The Social Wave#Linkedin#Twitter For Business#Social Strategy#Social Media Integration#Books#Marketing Strategy#Marketers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Internetpharmacytimes.com

How Pharmacists Can Build a Community on Social Media That Fosters Growth

Some of the best accounts on social media have built an amazing, supportive community with just a few thousand followers. After you have gotten clear on your message, the audience you serve, the value you bring to your community, and the content that supports your message, what happens next? What if you have been doing this awhile but are not really seeing any growth or engagement?
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Jamila Bannister: “Writing a book is an excellent way to grow your brand”

Writing a book is an excellent way to grow your brand. As authors, we pour a lot of ourselves into the pieces we publish; particularly when you’re writing a book to teach through experiences and share your knowledge. A single, codified document that details your processes and experiences immediately allows your audience to understand the depth of your expertise and places you in the categories of expert and authority. Apart from selling the book itself, my book helped form the basis of other products in my business that generates income for my brand. It has also tremendously increased my reach, visibility and authority, giving me the chance to book paid speaking engagements. It has also put me in company with other authors and now I’m part of a community of people who look out for each other and endorse each other.
InternetEntrepreneur

4 Social Media Tweaks to Make a Big Impact on Your Marketing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Building an engaged social media following is a crucial aspect of any businesses’ marketing strategy. For a modern business, having a strong social media presence is one of the most effective ways to ensure continued expansion and growth. The ultimate goal of having an engaged following is to create meaningful connections with existing and potential customers, establishing personal and long-term relationships through brand loyalty and brand recognition.
Religion4lpi.com

Is a Social Media Management Platform Right for your Parish?

Research is showing that social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter boast 3.7 billion users worldwide, an increase of 5% from 2020. Clearly, social media is a vastly effective tool when it comes to reaching the public, whether you’re a commercial business peddling a product or a Catholic parish looking to spread the Good News. These days, the internet really is the public square.
EconomyEntrepreneur

3 Tips for Managing Your Business' Reputation Via Social Media

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Social media is much more than a place for your business to post ads and promotions. As the name implies, social media is meant to be, well, social. That means your followers are going to want to engage with your brand, leaving comments and reviews, asking questions and more.
Internetsourcelinemedia.com

Social Media Marketing Strategy

Marketing your brand or services through social media is now considered the ultimate idea for brand development. Having a strong social media marketing strategy adds countless benefits to the progress of any business such as increasing brand awareness, capturing the attention of customers, expanding the sale quota, helps the business excels among competitors, and much more. Focusing more on social media advertising can help you formulate a plan that can boost your business in a much productive way. To devise an impressive social media marketing strategy, you must include certain aspects in it.
TechnologyEurekAlert

How social media and AI enable companies to track brand reputations in real-time

Researchers from University of Maryland, North Carolina State University, National Taiwan University, Oxford University, Kings College London, and Perceptronics Solutions, Inc. published a new paper in the Journal of Marketing that examines how artificial intelligence (AI)-based text analysis of social media can monitor the extent to which brand reputation rises and falls over time.
Instagramfeastmagazine.com

Feast 50 nominees: Grab your social media graphics here!

Congratulations on being named a finalist for the 2021 Feast 50 Awards!. Make sure your followers know you're nominated! Download our social media graphics here to encourage your followers to vote for you. Simply right click the photo and save the graphic to share to your various social media platforms.
InternetKIII TV3

News literacy: The social media algorithm that influences your newsfeed

AUSTIN, Texas — Algorithms are complicated, and each social media platform uses a different one. But, simply, algorithms mean that social media platforms give you more of the things that you click on. So, when you click on an article or advertisement on sites like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, the...
Internetweeklypostnc.com

Social Media is Always Changing

CHARLOTTE – The latest changes in the social media world mostly come from Facebook and its ongoing battle with Apple. Currently, Facebook is upset that Apple changed how users opt into sharing their data. This is a great, and long overdue, update from Apple and is great news for the average internet user trying to protect their data.
Internetskierscribbler.com

Social media During COVID

*This article was originally published in The Snowmass Sun. With the COVID-19 pandemic came a lot more free time in the life of the American teenager. Before, we may have spent most of our free time hanging out with friends, going to social gatherings and participating in clubs and extracurriculars. Now, many of us are limited in our choices when it comes to how we can spend our free time.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arts Focus: Tell Your Story Through Social Media

This column is sponsored by Arlington Arts/Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development. From finding an outlet for stress through art, to sharpening the business skills of working artists, Arlington Arts has offered a wide range of capacity-building opportunities. The final round of our Arts Enterprise Institute Spring Classes on Zoom is designed to better promote your work by telling your unique story via social media.
Internetfenderbender.com

The Advantages of Local Social Media

To Servando Orozco, building and maintaining a brand for his business, Orozco’s Auto Service, is the most important work he does. Countless hours go into making sure that his current and potential customers think of Orozco’s when they think of auto repair. The majority of that work comes through social media.
Youngstown, OHThe Herald

Social Media Coordinator: Are ...

Are you looking for a fun, fast-paced social media job in the world of news? Join our growing digital team at a station that puts people first in a city that’s quickly re-inventing itself. WFMJ-TV is the locally owned station located in YOUngstown, Ohio and that’s no typo. We are all about what YOU can do to help grow our digital brand so hearing what you think is part of our philosophy for digital news growth. Top candidates will have a news background, be a good writer, like to match images and video with stories and know what drives people to engage on social media. They will also have the ability to work independently as well as with news managers, reporters, videographers and producers - all of the great folks who work in the newsroom everyday keeping people on top of what’s happening. Youngstown is a fun city with great people, a cool urban vibe in a university town with great restaurants and outdoor fun. If you like news and social this is the job for you. Come teach us what we don’t know. If you don't know something, we'll show you. Exceptional beginners have a shot! Send resume, references and cover email letter to: Mona Alexander, News Director.
FacebookPosted by
DFW Community News

15 Easy Ways to Build a Huge Email List

Guess what? You need an email list. Even if you’re only occasionally sending out emails and can’t/won’t commit to a newsletter, you MUST HAVE a list. I’m not even exaggerating or trying to scare you. In today’s business climate, most products and services aren’t instantaneous decisions. Generally, the person making the purchasing decision thinks about it before they even step foot in your place of business. If you’re not in touch with them on a regular basis, you won’t be on their mind when they decide to buy.
Internetnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

7 things your business shouldn’t be doing in social media marketing

Digital Marketing Shana Bull is a marketing educator and digital storyteller, working with wine, food, hospitality businesses, teaching classes on marketing, and freelance writing. Reach her with your questions about digital marketing at shana@shanabull.com, @sharayray on Instagram or at shanabull.com. Read past columns: nbbj.news/digitalmarketing. No matter if you have been...