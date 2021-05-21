newsbreak-logo
Movies

Movie Review – In the Heights (2021)

By Robert Kojder
flickeringmyth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Jimmy Smits, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Gregory Diaz IV, Dascha Polanco, Marc Anthony, Ariana Greenblatt, and Noah Catala. SYNOPSIS:. The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop....

www.flickeringmyth.com
Weekday movie poster art: In the Heights

Lights up on Washington Heights… The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines, and sings about a better life. The film features a cast that includes Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits. (synopsis courtesy Flickering Myth)
REVIEW: ‘In the Heights’ is About the Little Details

Every once in a while there is a movie that reaches through the screen, hugs you, and lets you know you’re seen. For me, it had been a long while since that happened, then, I saw In the Heights. If you’re unfamiliar, In the Heights is the film adaptation of the musical of the same name by the now iconic Lin Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes. While I’ve never gotten the chance to see the production, I have listened to the songs over and over again, enough to know how important the subject and the story are. Now, with director Jon M. Chu behind the camera, and Alegría Hudes’s script adaptation, and a cast packed to the brim with amazing Latinx talent, In the Heights is a way for all those who missed the production to finally see it.
“In a New York City Neighborhood”: Adaptation of Acclaimed Musical Gains 98% Approval on RT; Check out the reviews!

The highly anticipated musical “In a New York Neighborhood” opens June 17 in national theaters – and it looks like overseas critics are loving the production. On Rotten Tomatoes, the feature opened with 98% approval, scoring 8.30 / 10 based on 45 reviews to date. International experts praised the lively, dancing tone of the production, as well as the choreography and performances.
The Woman in the Window Review: Netflix Lets Amy Adams Down Again

While the premise might remind viewers of Alfred Hitchcock’s seminal Rear Window, the sheer insanity of much in The Woman in the Window more closely resembles Vertigo. The unreliable narrator has gotten a lot of play lately with Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train to various levels of success. Gone Girl astounded audiences and the latter, well, wasn’t nearly as spellbinding. The Woman in the Window falls squarely in between both films for how successfully it pulls the rug out from under you. Unconcerned with the plausibility of events, the film knows well enough to entertain in the pulpiest way possible.
In the Heights Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical becomes movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a name for himself with his Broadway musical Hamilton. However, the one that started it all for him was In the Heights, a musical set in a predominantly Dominican neighborhood of New York City’s Washington Heights. Director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) adapts the musical for the small and big screen, and it’s an upbeat and topical film about an immigrant community featuring Miranda’s signature style of music.
It's Hard to Overstate the Heights of In the Heights, the Best Hollywood Musical in Years

In 2018, director Jon M. Chu imbued the standard rom-com plot of his Crazy Rich Asians adaptation with classical Hollywood decadence, hanging it all on a framework of well-constructed cultural specificity. It was big, spectacular and embarrassingly novel for an American movie of its kind. Now, in 2021, we’re getting Chu’s version of In the Heights, the musical that put Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map (and won him his first Tony). It’s incredible. The exciting electricity of a non-white blockbuster cast becoming superstars before your eyes, the maximalist style of a modern smash updating its influences, the intertwining of hyper-specific and broad themes—Chu’s strengths and his cast soar, bringing In the Heights as high as it’s ever been. It’s the best Hollywood musical in years.
In the Heights Featurette Highlights the Musical Drama’s Universal Story

A brand new In the Heights featurette for Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Broadway’s award-winning Broadway musical has been released (via Fandango), providing us some behind-the-scenes footage of the film’s big musical numbers. The video, which you can check out below, features interviews from director Jon M. Chu, Miranda, and the main cast led by Anthony Ramos as they talked about the film’s relatable and universal story about family and finding your home told through the different perspectives of the characters. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on June 18.
SPIRAL (2021) – Review

If there’s anyone that truly believes in the expression, “Everything old is new again”, they probably live in Hollywood. And they are probably a movie studio exec. That’s because there seems to be a reboot, remake, or (the marketers coined this new phrase) a “re-imagining” of a familiar story or concept. Now, this week, the “old” part of that adage is really being put to the test…or stretched thin. After all, the last one hit theatres less than four years ago, And as for the original 2004 entry, it was followed up by six sequels every year, reminding us of the “B” movie franchises of the 30s and 40s, in which you could count on a yearly visit from Andy Hardy’s family, Tarzan, and Boston Blackie. I’m referring to the SAW series. This weekend we’ll see a new spin (sorry) on them via a new thriller whose original subtitle included “From the Book of Saw”, but will now appear on theatre marquees and box office listings as simply SPIRAL. And around it goes…
Review: ‘The Woman In The Window’

The Woman in the Window‘s title is strangely accurate, not for anything that happens in this sloppy, uninteresting regurgitation of Rear Window. For a couple of years the film has been like a woman staring blankly outside of a window as the world passes it by, unsure of what happens next. Directed by Joe Wright, the epitome of a 50/50 filmmaker with this landing on the ass end of that equation, this wannabe knotty thriller should’ve opened nearly two years ago until people actually watched it and the now-defunct 20th Century Fox rethought that idea. Reshoots followed, with Tony Gilroy coming in to save the day (the changes were extensive to Tracy Letts’ script) but so did limbo when Disney acquired the studio, only for them to dump it into Netflix’s lap.
In the Heights is the perfect post-pandemic movie

"Before the 'flu' arrived, some of us may have felt of the motion picture that we could 'take it or leave it alone.' Our belief is slipping." So wrote the Chicago Herald and Examiner in October 1918, only a few weeks after Hollywood announced it would stop sending new releases to theaters until the Spanish influenza pandemic was under control. Only later would historians recognize the period as being the deadliest month of the outbreak in the United States; indeed, it could seem to readers now like a strange time for the Herald and Examiner's editors to be waxing poetic about something as frivolous as how much "We Miss Our Movies."
In the Heights Review: A Crowd-Pleasing Triumph

In the Heights was the last film I caught inside of a movie theatre in 2020. I have not stepped foot in one since that advance press screening last spring. As luck will have it, I’ll finally be fully vaccinated by the time this glorious adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tony award-winning musical is released in theatres (and, yes, HBO Max) come June. And, trust me when I say, the timing couldn’t be better. For there is no film I am more eager to watch amidst an audience than this ode to the beauty of crowds, to the value of solidarity, and to the pleasures of community.
Gunpowder Milkshake Posters Tease Summer Release for Action-Thriller

Netflix and Studiocanal have released the first Gunpowder Milkshake posters for their upcoming action-thriller film, starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh. The star-studded film is scheduled to make its U.S. debut on July 14, exclusively on Netflix. Meanwhile, Studiocanal is planning for a theatrical release in Europe, Australia, & New Zealand) on July 21, with STXfilms still handling the international distribution in Canada, Latin America, and China.
Blu-Ray Review: The Father

I never saw The Father in theaters and didn’t know much about it, but it had a big year (for those who keep up with awards season). It got six academy award nominations and won two: one of those being for Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins. In watching this film, that award is well deserved. The other is for Best Adapted Screenplay for Florian Zeller, who wrote the screenplay (based on his play Le Pere) and directed it (this was his debut film).
The Woman in the Window Is a Trashy Movie That’s Trying to Be a Classy One

The book isn’t always better than the movie. This has been proven true despite the lingering impression that adaptation is a sloped process, with cultural value trickling downhill from print to screen to, ultimately, dribble at the bottom around a sponsored Snapchat series or something. Sometimes a movie is able to do things a book can’t by letting visuals lead the way. Sometimes a movie streamlines a narrative for the better, smoothing away messy strands and awkward digressions. And sometimes a book just isn’t very good, and the film using it as a basis is able to tease art out of something that wasn’t especially artful to begin with.
Hollywood Spent Nearly 4 Hours Telling the Press It Wants Moviegoers Back in Theaters

“We are back!” said Arnold Schwarzenegger as he opened The Big Screen Is Back, a straightforward, if rare, collaboration among 13 distributors looking to grab some media coverage from 34 masked and distanced members of the press. The National Association of Theater Owners, the Motion Picture Association, and CAA, along with a team of top marketers and publicists, mounted a May 19 presentation at the AMC in Century City that ran over three and a half hours.
‘In the Heights’ Review Will Have to Wait ...

I almost never have a problem getting access to an advanced screening or screener, so it puzzles me that I’ve basically been ghosted by the Warner Bros. team behind Lin Manuel-Miranda’s upcoming musical “In the Heights” (HBO Max, 06.11.21). Reviews have come out and they are universally positive. An 80...