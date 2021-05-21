Latto Explains Why She Changed Her Name On "The Biggest"

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A quick Google search of the term “mulatto” will give you a definition that describes it as, “a person of mixed white and black ancestry, especially a person with one white and one black parent.” Head on over to Urban Dictionary and you’ll get a better understanding behind its negative connotations, with one entry reading, “They are usually very attractive, given that they are the perfect blend, not too light and not too dark,” and another that echoes that sentiment: “very sexy features and lighter skin.” In short, the term “mulatto” has been used since the dawn of slavery to separate our people even further apart by making “lighter” seem “better.”