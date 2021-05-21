newsbreak-logo
Latto Explains Why She Changed Her Name On "The Biggest"

By Alex Zidel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe's been misunderstood for the last few years as one of the most promising young women in rap so she's making it official. After performing as "Mulatto" to start off her career, achieving serious levels of success as the first solo female rap act to go platinum from her city, Latto has officially changed her name. She unpacks her decision to part ways with the controversial name in her brand new music video for "The Biggest."

Latto Releases “The Biggest”

Atlanta-based rapper Latto (formerly Mulatto) shares new single and video “The Biggest,” the first official release under her new moniker and of 2021 via RCA Records. The highly anticipated Supah Mario & Akachi-produced release explains the 22-year-old rapper’s reasoning for the stage name change, her intentions and moving forward with this new phase of her career.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Latto Drops New Single ‘The Biggest’: Listen

After recently changing her stage name from “Mulatto”, to “Latto”, the femcee took to Instagram to announce her latest single release, teasing fans with a video of herself in the studio talking about the meaning behind ‘The Biggest.’. Latto changed her name across all streaming platforms and social media accounts,...
MusicComplex

It Looks Like Mulatto Has Made Her Rap Name Change

Mulatto appears to be Mulatto no more, with her Spotify and Apple Music pages renaming her to Latto and a teaser for her upcoming single using the new name at the top. The Atlanta rapper spoke about changing her handle in December and January, as the moniker has negative historical connotations and is seen as an offensive term to describe people of mixed race. She went on to share during an interview with Hot Freestyle that she didn’t intend to offend anyone, and that after realizing she did, she began working to get things changed.
MusicElite Daily

Olivia Rodrigo Explained Why She Likes Songwriting More Than Dropping Music

Bad news: Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour won’t be here until May 21, so you’re going to have to wait another week before jamming out to the album in its entirety. But there’s good news, too: the “drivers license” starlet just put out a new single called “good 4 u,” which should tide fans over until Sour rocks their world. Released May 14, the brand new bop is the third single the 18-year-old artist has released from her debut project. Yet, despite being so consistent about putting out work, Olivia Rodrigo likes songwriting more than dropping new music — and her reason why will leave you shook.
CelebritiesPopculture

Judge Judy Scheindlin Reveals Why She Changed Her Iconic Hair Style

When Judge Judy Scheindlin figuratively let her hair down, changing her iconic hairdo for the first time in decades, she caught fans off guard. Choosing to forgo her classic style in favor of a chic ponytail was a decision that Scheindlin, 78, was somewhat surprised would cause so much discourse among her fans. Now that she's wrapping up Judge Judy's run on CBS and prepping for Judy Justice on Amazon Prime Video, she's opening up about the hairstyle change that preceded this even bigger career change.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Mulatto unveils her highly anticipated name change

Mulatto has finally unfurled the alteration to her stage name after months of anticipation, and Twitter has opined on her new monicker. Mulatto, who was born in Columbus, Ohio, as Alyssa Michelle Stephens, will now go by the new name “Latto.”. This marks the second time the 22-year-old raptress has...
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Mulatto Ends A Controversial Chapter Of Her Career With Official Name Change To “Latto”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A quick Google search of the term “mulatto” will give you a definition that describes it as, “a person of mixed white and black ancestry, especially a person with one white and one black parent.” Head on over to Urban Dictionary and you’ll get a better understanding behind its negative connotations, with one entry reading, “They are usually very attractive, given that they are the perfect blend, not too light and not too dark,” and another that echoes that sentiment: “very sexy features and lighter skin.” In short, the term “mulatto” has been used since the dawn of slavery to separate our people even further apart by making “lighter” seem “better.”
MinoritiesHOT 97

Mulatto Officially Changed Her Name To Latto & Social Media Has Mixed Feelings

After months of criticism, Mulatto officially has a new rap name. Last year, online critics bashed Latto for identifying as black but allegedly in the past saying she doesn’t like to call herself Black or White. People had issues with her stage name, Mulatto. By definition, the word describes someone who is the offspring of one white parent and one Black parent. Historically, the term is offensive.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Demi Lovato Says She Is Nonbinary And Is Changing Her Pronouns

Demi Lovato has revealed that she is nonbinary and will be changing her pronouns to they and them. In a video online, she said that she’s “proud” to make the change after a lot of self-reflection. In her own words, she said, “it allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”