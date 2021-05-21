Latto Explains Why She Changed Her Name On "The Biggest"
She's been misunderstood for the last few years as one of the most promising young women in rap so she's making it official. After performing as "Mulatto" to start off her career, achieving serious levels of success as the first solo female rap act to go platinum from her city, Latto has officially changed her name. She unpacks her decision to part ways with the controversial name in her brand new music video for "The Biggest."www.hotnewhiphop.com