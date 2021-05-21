MASTERIA Debuts New Music & Mindset with “Escape Reality” [LISTEN + INTERVIEW]

In today's changing hip-hop landscape, it is more important than ever to express individuality and uniqueness through your work. Young rising star TheHxliday lives up to this in every regard, providing a refreshing sound and a relatable, authentic personality to go with it. Born and bred in Maryland, he formed a deep connection with music at a young age as a result of his Mother performing in a band herself. Inspired early on by a diverse array of artists including Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, and Eazy-E, he began to release music at a furious rate, crafting his own unique sound inspired by his eclectic music taste. First, it was through the platform SoundCloud that he began to gain wider recognition, and since then, his career has soared to staggering new heights. Going on to collaborate with Polo G on the smash single "Wit Dat", as well as performing at Rolling Loud and more- TheHxliday has some remarkable accomplishments under his belt for an artist of such a young age, and he is poised for an even brighter future. Moreover, he has just released a stellar new EP The Most Beautiful Disaster, equal parts introspective and catchy. Recently, he caught up with EARMILK to discuss this brand new release, collaborating with Polo G, his future in music, and more.