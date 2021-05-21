newsbreak-logo
Credits & Loans

Old MileagePlus Card Will Convert to United Gateway Card

BoardingArea
MileagePlus Card Will Convert to United Gateway Card. Chase has reached out to old United MileagePlus cardholders to let them know that their card will soon be converted to the new United Gateway Card. Both cards come with no annual fee, but benefits will change. The United Gateway Card was launched late last year. Check out our full review. The United MileagePlus Card on the other hand has not been available to new cardmembers for a couple of years.

Consumers are Now More Interested in Travel Credit Cards, Best for Summer 2021

With the summer travel season shaping up to be a hot one and roughly 1 in 4 consumers more interested in travel credit cards now than before Covid-19. According to a new WalletHub survey, the personal finance website announced its picks for 2021’s Best Credit Cards for Summer Travel, highlighting deals worth $800+ in airfare, hotel reservations, and more.
MarketWatch

United Airlines to give vaccinated MileagePlus members a chance to win a year's worth of free flights

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Monday it will a year's worth of free flights, but only for members of its loyalty program who have received the COVID-19 vaccination. Under terms of the air carrier's "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes, new or existing MileagePlus members need to upload their vaccination records to United's app or website between Monday and June 22 for the possibility to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere United flies. There will be 30 pairs of tickets given away in June. And on July 1, United will announce five randomly picked members who have entered the sweepstakes for travel for a year, also in any class to any United destination, for themselves and a companion. "We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," said Chief Executive Scott Kirby. "Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel - and we know our customers are eager to fly." The stock, which rose 0.7% in premarket trading, has rallied 27.9% year to date through Friday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has advanced 15.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.6%.
BoardingArea

Offer: Save $40 On Your Next Marriott Stay [Targeted]

BoardingArea

Bonus Offers For Hyatt, Marriott, Southwest and United Credit Card Holders (Targeted)

Chase is offering a wide range of credit card holders. Between my wife and I we were targeted for these offers on three of our credit cards. The World of Hyatt credit card usually offers four points per dollar on purchases at Hyatt hotels and two points per dollar on some travel purchases (airline tickets purchased directly from an airline and local transit costs). This offer essentially doubles the points earned on Hyatt stays and more than doubles the earning on any travel purchases, including gas station purchases.
7 Lesser-Known Ways To Make The Most Of Your Airline Miles

Credit cards get a bad rap for charging interest and fees, but if you take advantage of their many benefits, it actually pays to use your credit cards. As long as you pay off your balance in full each month, there’s no downside to putting most everything on a credit card. If you put most of your expenses on a credit card, you’ll be able to easily track your spending via your monthly credit card statements, and you’ll earn points or miles for most purchases you make with your card.
BoardingArea

Amex Offers: Spend $200 at Amazon get 1000 Membership Rewards (up to 3x)

New Southwest Bank Bonus That Counts Towards The Companion Pass (Targeted)

New Southwest Bank Bonus That Counts Towards The Companion Pass. Clayton, a moderator in our Facebook groups, received a very intriguing Southwest bank bonus offer. The thing that makes this intriguing is that this bank bonus counts towards the valuable Southwest Companion Pass. If you were chasing the Companion Pass then this may be just what you need. It appears to be targeted and is being sent out via email.
BoardingArea

Summary of global hotel systemwide bonus points promotions – May Edition

Here is your monthly update of all the global hotel bonus points promotions that are available. One of the easiest ways to rack up lots of hotel points is to take advantage of these systemwide bonuses that come from many of the big chain programs and also from the lesser known programs. In fact, right now it should be rare for you NOT to earn a bonus. Unless you are staying at a boutique hotel or perhaps an independent hotel most other hotels out there have a bonus. So take advantage of it! These systemwide bonuses simply require you to register beforehand and they do not affect hotel pricing as long as you book a point eligible rate which are most rates out there. Of course booking through a third party site like Expedia or Rocketmiles does not count as most chains only award points on bookings that are made directly with them. Without further ado here are all the current promotions that are available to everyone:
Round up your rewards with the Citi Rewards+ credit card

Forbes Advisor

Meijer Platinum Mastercard 2021 Review

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Most store credit cards offer some sort of compelling incentive to card holders: generous cash back at the store, extended return periods on purchases or free shipping. In contrast, the Meijer Credit Card* offers only 1.33% rewards that can only be used at Meijer and a 10 cent per gallon gas discount. Almost every consumer can do better with a different credit card.
BoardingArea

Get $10 Amazon Credit with Your Amex Card

Amazon has a promotion that will get you a $10 credit just for setting your American Express card as your 1-Click default payment method. Let’s check the details. Update 5/21/21: Deal is back (HT DoC) The Offer. Receive a $10 Amazon credit when you change your 1-Click default payment method...
Why now is great time to get the Hilton Surpass card

