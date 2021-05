Well, first things first....time to step up to the plate and say my KETO diet temporarily went by the wayside. I went to see my doc and she said my triglycerides were going up and suggested I try a plan that was “lowfat”. That was discouraging. I was told by some KETO supporters to ignore that advice and my levels would drop. Some other experts said to eat more natural fats like nuts and avocados, but then Easter came a few days later and a Chocolate Bunny got in the way. Then efforts at a KETO restructure were further annihilated by the upcoming trip to Michigan with my son and his fiance. I did not undo all of my efforts, a few pounds and that’s a good thing, but I can say in confidence that Upper Michigan has really superb fudge.