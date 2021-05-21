newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Boombox Cartel’s “Cartel II” EP Is Finally Here, Four Years In The Making [LISTEN]

By Matthew Meadow
Your EDM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoombox Cartel released the first Cartel EP back in 2017. Four long years later, the follow up is here and just as experimentally expansive and creative as the first, with 7 delectable tracks that extend in range from melodic and ambient to downright filthy trap. In addition to previously released...

www.youredm.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boombox Cartel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Lead Vocals#Rapper#Sound Design#Little Rock#Moody Good Calivania#Monta#Melodic Sections#Punctuated Harp Chords#Rock Dem#Dreamville Rapper J I D#Void#Harp#Time#Festival#Shadow#Fatal Attraction#Veneno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MusicYour EDM

Boombox Cartel Unveils Highly-Anticipated, 7-Track “Cartel II” EP

Boombox Cartel dropped his first Cartel EP all the way back in 2017, and fans have been begging for more, more, more ever since. Soon, they’ll get their wish — this Friday, he’s dropping Cartel II with four fresh IDs. Cartel II is Americo’s most exciting work to date and...
MusicYour EDM

Ghastly Drops Back-to-Back Bangers “BLACKOUT” & “The OG” [LISTEN]

Ghastly keeps the momentum going with an extra heavy production and new music video for “BLACKOUT.”. Per a press release, which couldn’t have stated it better, this is “Ghastly dubstep at its best, making his infamously ominous beats stand out in this quintessential festival banger.”. Following up a year of...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Zoey's Playlist EP Talks Finale's Powers Twist, Zoey and [Spoiler]'s Future

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Proceed at your own risk!. Oh, how the tables have turned! Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist wrapped up its second season on Sunday with a heart song — but this time, it was Zoey doing the singing! And on the receiving end of her musical declaration of love was Max, who could suddenly hear Zoey’s heart song!
Rock MusicYour EDM

RIOT Unleash “Louder” on NGHTMRE & SLANDER’s Label, Gud Vibrations [LISTEN]

RIOT returns to NGHTMRE and SLANDER’s Gud Vibrations to unleash their latest festival banger. Tom Davidson and Daniel Magid are the masterminds behind the Israeli-born, LA-based two-man operation known as RIOT. The menacing duo is notorious for inciting complete chaos within the bass music scene through a prolific and downright rebellious output.
Theater & DanceYour EDM

Boys Noize Drops Sizzling Dance Floor Cut “All I Want” ft. Jake Shears [LISTEN]

Boys Noize just unleashed his hotly anticipated new single, “All I Want” featuring Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears. Designed for the dance floor, “All I Want” is a sizzling, club-ready cut with unmistakeable vocals, clean synth work and a steady bassline. The track is as infectious as they come boasting hooks left and right — Give it to me! The song comes complete with an official music video, which is an unusual ride in itself.
MusicEDMTunes

Pendulum To Release First New EP Since 2011

Knife Party is a name we’ll never forget. The duo comprised of Rob Swire and Gareth McGrillen have dominated this world. In 2013, the two performed as Knife Party and gave us the absolute banger of a performance at Ultra. But before all that, there was Pendulum. Comprised of Gareth, Rob, and a few others, they have had the world at their fingertips since the bands formation in 2007. Even though there were some hiccups along the road, they all know how special this project was.
MusicThe FADER

Skrillex shares new song “Butterflies” featuring Starrah and Four Tet

It's been a relatively quiet three years for Skrillex. After helping bring dubstep to forefront of electronic music production, he conquered pop as one half of Jack Ü with Diplo (yes, "Where Are Ü Now" still holds up, as does "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites.") The drought ends today with "Butterflies," Skrillex's new track with features from Starrah and Four Tet. It's a real collision of some of the three artists' strengths: Skrillex's ear for creating catchy melodies out of vocal chops, Starrah's pitch-perfect pop vocals, and Four Tet's house music mastery. Have a listen below.
Musicthis song is sick

Skrillex Goes Back To His Emo Roots with New Single “Too Bizarre”

We really do believe Skrillex is entering album mode. The highly coveted producer has just dropped another new single, just days after dropping “Butterflies” with Four Tet and Starrah. This new one today is titled “Too Bizarre” and it’s the closest we’ve ever heard Skrillex get to emo rap. Over...
Musicedm.com

New Skrillex Music to Arrive Next Week, Says josh pan

It looks like Skrillex and josh pan are dropping new music next week. According to a recording of a recent Instagram Live session hosted by pan and shared on Reddit, the electronic music virtuoso subtly announced that a new song between him and Skrillex is releasing next Friday, May 7th.
Theater & DanceBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SUZI QUATRO Releases Music Video For 'Do Ya Dance'

Suzi Quatro, the 70-year-old pioneering female rocker who burst on to the scene in the 1970s, released a new studio album, "The Devil In Me", on March 26 through SPV/Steamhammer. The official music video for the disc's latest single, "Do Ya Dance", can be seen below. Suzi says about the...
Musicdjmag.com

India Jordan releases new EP, ‘Watch Out!’ on Ninja Tune: Listen

India Jordan's new EP, 'Watch Out!', is out now. Made up of five tracks, the Ninja Tune-released EP follows on from last year's 'For You' EP, which came out on Local Action. Inspiration for the new EP mostly came during long journeys, with the track ‘Only Said Enough’ being created on a train to Hull.
Musicallkpop.com

Wonho looks like a Boss in his MV for 'Ain't About You (Feat. Kiiara)

On May 13th, Wonho premiered his MV for his song 'Ain't About You,' a song from his most recent album, Love Synonym #2: Right for Us featuring the American artist, Kiiara. Here we can see Wonho struggle with the longing of wanting to be with an ex-lover through his acting and lush imagery of the video. Complimenting the bittersweet tone of the lyrics. He looks like a boss!
PodcastUltiworld

Laying it Out: A Deep Chat with Charlie [Ep. 5]

May 11, 2021 by Scotti Dempsey and Chelsea Pockets in Podcast with 0 comments. Scotti and Pockets sit down with the man, the myth, the legend, Charlie Eisenhood, founder of Ultiworld. Listen to them discuss Charlie’s journey through college to the founding of Ultiworld, his goals for growing Ultiworld, and his advice for people interested in a career in ultimate.
MusicNME

Sugababes tease their first new music in eight years

Sugababes have teased their first new music in eight years in a cryptic social media post. Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy, the trio who comprised the original line-up of Sugababes, reclaimed the group’s name in 2019, after previously recording as Mutya Keisha Siobhan, often shortened to MKS. In...
Musicmagneticmag.com

Chris Liebing Announces New Album 'Another Day,' Shares First Single “Whispers and Wires"

Chris Liebing has announced a new album Another Day. The 10-track LP will see the German DJ and producer collaborate with the likes of Tom Adams, Polly Scattergood, Maria Uzor and Miles Cooper Seaton, in one of his final performances before he died this year. He also collaborated with Ladan (formerly known as Cold Specks) on the lead single “Whispers and Wires,” which was released today.
MusicAmadhia

Essential Releases: Shoegaze, Hip-Hop, Garage Rock and More

Welcome to Essential Releases, our weekly roundup of the albums that we can’t stop playing, and that we think you need to hear. Natalie Bergman’s Mercy speaks to a particular stage of the grieving process wherein one’s existence has become so suffused with suffering that the only option for relief is turning to a higher power in a desperate plea to remove it. Bergman, also known as part of brother-sister duo Wild Belle, uses the musical framework of spiritual gospel as filtered through sun-dappled psychedelia (also a somewhat spiritual genre, for all its aesthetic goofiness) to work through the pain of losing her father and stepmother in a drunk driving accident; she learned about their deaths just as she was about to take the stage with Wild Belle—an unspeakably sad story she fearlessly recounts in the record’s tender closing track “Last Farewell.” Though the record is filled with hopeful entreaties to the power of Jesus to lift up lost souls, wrapped up twinkly 60s-tinged sounds, Mercy (which Bergman wrote, performed and mixed herself) is often at its most potent when she strips the music down to its barest essentials and her lyrics down to questions that are heartbreaking in their simplicity. On “Home at Last,” she idly strums her guitar and wonders: “What is my sin, Lord? / Where is my joy?” Though some may be put off by the record’s barefaced religiosity, for Bergman, there is no distinction between the healing ability of God and that of music. On Mercy, she puts her faith in both.