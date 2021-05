This post may contain affiliate links, please see my privacy policy for details. I’m here to make the case that this grilled bread recipe is the best grilled or grilling side dish recipe ever! Yes, I know it sounds super simple, but it is just that – simple and delicious. You just may find yourself wanting to make it every time you grill this summer. This recipe is great for grilled ciabatta, grilled focaccia, and grilled sourdough bread.