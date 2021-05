Police responded to Comfort Inn at 8:26 a.m. April 19 for a stolen vehicle report. The victim said she gave permission to the suspect to use her 2018 Nissan Rouge for a period of time, but he had refused to return the SUV on this day. The suspect later returned to the hotel and was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle. During his arrest the man attempted to get out of the police cruiser several times. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest.