newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rudy Gobert Explains What He Plans To Do After Winning NBA Title

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudy Gobert is a player that typically gets a lot of hate from fans. While he remains of the best defensive players in the entire league, there are some out there who feel like Gobert isn't what he's cracked up to be. Not to mention, his role in the NBA shut down last year has left a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths. Regardless, Gobert and his Utah Jazz teammates are sitting in first place in the Western Conference and they have as good of a shot as ever to make a deep run in the playoffs.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Olympics Com#The Game#Olympic Gold#Wesley Hitt Getty Images#France#Hate#Taste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBARealGM

Rudy Gobert And The Case Against Defense In The MVP Race

The NBA’s annual MVP race has several candidates worthy and in the discussion. Rudy Gobert has been mostly on the outside of the discussion despite his impact on winning for the team with the best record in the league during the regular season. The center finished out of the top-3 as the NBA announced Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry as the finalists. Gobert has established himself as one of the preeminent defenders in NBA history. He’s won the Defensive Player of the Year award two times already and is a frontrunner to capture his third trophy this season.
NBAtwinspires.com

Can Simmons steal the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award from Gobert?

Rudy Gobert is heavily favored to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors, but Ben Simmons believes he is the league’s best stopper. Gobert is looking to become only the fourth player in NBA history to win the Defensive Player of the Year award three times. He would join Dikembe Mutombo, Ben Wallace, and Dwight Howard in that elite club of all-time great defenders. Simmons, meanwhile, is seeking his first Defensive Player of the Year award.
NBAawesemo.com

NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Monday, May 10th | Rudy Gobert

Tonight, nine of the 12 teams in action have playoff implications based on the outcomes of their games. This should provide a little clarity for minutes with regards to the key players. Let’s look at the six-game daily fantasy basketball slate and discuss the top NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo lineups. Don’t forget to head over to the Awesemo NBA DFS home page for more great written daily fantasy basketball content, including the FREE Deep Dive — the most in-depth article in the industry.
NBAMercury News

Warriors look to Rudy Gobert as model for James Wiseman’s development

Warriors center James Wiseman’s knee injury put an end to an up-and-down rookie season, but head coach Steve Kerr remains steadfast in the 20-year-old’s long-term ability. “I have no doubt that James is going to make a huge impact in this league,” Kerr said before Monday night’s game against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. “He’s going to be a hell of a player. But it takes time and you can’t rush that process, unfortunately. It just has to happen on its own time.”
NBASeattle Times

Block king: Myles Turner, not Rudy Gobert, wins season title

NEW YORK (AP) — Upon further review, Indiana’s Myles Turner is the NBA’s blocked-shot champion for this season. The NBA said Tuesday that Turner will be recognized as the winner in that category, even though he did not play in the required 70% of games that are typically needed for someone to qualify as a statistical leader.
NBAkslsports.com

Rudy Gobert Commits Silly Backcourt Violation Using Dribbling Skills

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert committed a silly backcourt violation while dribbling the ball behind his back against the Thunder. Rudy Gobert got the rebound and started running on the break and dribbled the ball behind his back. Once he gathered possession again, he handed the ball behind him to Georges Niang but Gobert just crossed the half court line and Niang was still in the backcourt.
NBAthecomeback.com

Who should win the NBA’s regular-season awards?

The 2020-21 NBA regular season ends this weekend. Here are our picks for the major awards:. Most Valuable Player: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets. Player Efficiency Rating (PER): 31.09 (2nd) Dan Le Batard once joked that Nikola Jokić looks like a “loaf of bread.” The occasionally doughy seven-footer is the odds-on...
NBAFiveThirtyEight

Defensive Metrics Don’t Ever Agree … Except On Rudy Gobert’s Great Season

End-of-year NBA awards are a good lens through which to evaluate the league’s best performances, but the framing isn’t always quite right. Certain seasons are so exemplary that viewing them only in the context of same-year contemporaries sells them badly short. The 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year Award serves...
NBAchatsports.com

Rudy Gobert should be getting MVP chatter

The Utah Jazz finished the 2020-2021 season with the best record in the NBA. I repeat, the Utah Jazz, for the first time in 23 years, won more games than anyone else in the league this season. There are a lot of reasons for this. From Donovan Mitchell’s progression as...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ira Winderman: Heat’s Adebayo has 16 million reasons for interest in NBA awards

The $16 million promotional campaign began minutes after the Miami Heat clinched a playoff berth with a victory over the Boston Celtics. Former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade tried to turn the attention to Bam Adebayo’s coif. The fourth-year Heat center had other ideas. “Hey, man,” Adebayo said of his new...
NBAespn700sports.com

Channing Frye on the Jazz, Blazers, Gobert, DPOY, playoff picture + more

NBA vet Channing Frye joins The Drive to discuss the Jazz postseason potential, Rudy Gobert’s detractors, DPOY race, a Utah vs Milwaukee Finals(?), Lakers vs Nets(?) + more. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.
NBAUS News and World Report

Blazers Win Fifth Straight, Beat Jazz 105-98

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Portland took another big step toward securing a top-six seed in the upcoming NBA Playoffs. Damian Lillard scored 30 points and CJ McCollum added 26 to lead the Trail Blazers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Carmelo Anthony added 18...
NBARotowire

FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series. As the season winds down, remember three important rules for late-season NBA DFS. If you do these three things, you're already ahead of the game. The third rule is definitely more in play tonight, as the potential return of two All-Stars tops the news.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert turned in a defensive performance for the ages this season. Here’s where it ranks.

Is Rudy Gobert’s 2020-21 season the best defensive season in modern NBA history?. That’s the argument made by writer Ben Dowsett at FiveThirtyEight; it’s a statistical argument, but a compelling one. Essentially, Dowsett compiled the major metrics that public analysts use to evaluate defense. And while there’s some significant disagreement between the lists, there’s one thing that they agree on: Gobert at No. 1.
NBAMavs Moneyball

NBA Awards

With the season winding down, the time has come to vote on award winners and All-Nba players. As I am just a random guy on the internet, I do not have a vote on any of these awards. However, since I am a random guy on the internet who loves basketball, I have put a large amount of thought into who deserves these awards. With that said, these are my choices and my rationale for those choices. I will be following the ballot structure for the awards with a 1-3 for each award other than MVP and 1-5 for MVP.
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA DFS GPP Picks Sunday May 16

Hello everyone! Although Sunday is the final day of the regular season, NBA DFS will continue to truck on throughout the playoffs. Slates such as Sunday’s can be tricky with teams sitting players, trying to win or lose, etc. Lucky for you, I have a great GPP lineup that I have a great feeling about. Without further adieu, let’s dive right in!