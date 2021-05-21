Rudy Gobert Explains What He Plans To Do After Winning NBA Title

The NBA’s annual MVP race has several candidates worthy and in the discussion. Rudy Gobert has been mostly on the outside of the discussion despite his impact on winning for the team with the best record in the league during the regular season. The center finished out of the top-3 as the NBA announced Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry as the finalists. Gobert has established himself as one of the preeminent defenders in NBA history. He’s won the Defensive Player of the Year award two times already and is a frontrunner to capture his third trophy this season.