Mayor Bynum to let Tulsa's civil emergency status expire at midnight

By Emily Farris
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
Mayor GT Bynum announced today that he will end the City of Tulsa's civil emergency status tonight at midnight.

In the mayor's Facebook post, Mayor Bynum states he is making this decision after consulting with the Tulsa Health Department leadership and other members of the Mayor-Council COVID Working Group.

The post continues to say that Tulsa's COVID-19 trends continue to look good following the end of the mask ordinance on April 30.

READ MORE: Mayor Bynum to let Tulsa mask mandate expire April 30 if trends continue

"In January, over 25% of hospitalizations in Tulsa were COVID patients," writes Mayor Bynum. "On Wednesday it was 1.1%."

Mayor Bynum also publicly wrote thanks to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Tulsa Health Department, and the tribal governments in the region for administering vaccines to Tulsans.

The announcement is exciting news for the Tulsa's tourism economy, which is the third largest in the state. For major event organizers, this announcement means they don't have to submit a COVID-19 safety plan to the Tulsa Health Department.

“For tourism, it’s monumental because obviously this weekend, in two days we have the ironman Piedmonte’s Ironman North American National Championship,” Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa's Regional Tourism said. “I was just with the leadership team with the ironman and they had created all these protocols and mandates around masks and then we literally released them today and they kind of saw that coming, so they made a lot of changes and actually we’ve gotten more volunteers because of it..and it’s just made things easier”

Hoyt said the rescinding of the civil emergency will eliminate the mask requirements set up by many of the events. However, many of the cleaning and safety standards implemented will remain.

“We should be practicing those standards, so I think, like other situations, this is a shift in how we’re going to clean rooms, and clean airplanes, and big venues like the BOK Center and I think just for health standards, it’s a good outcome,” Hoyt said.

He said keeping some safety standards will give travelers, tourists, and athletes a sense of confidence that venues and attractions are still following cleanliness protocols.

Hoyt said one can also expect to continue to see limited numbers in indoors spaces and large venues.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tulsa: 1. 444 S Sheridan Rd 918-835-9577; 2. 6342 E Admiral Pl N (918) 836-1715; 3. 10101 S Memorial Dr (918) 369-4911; 4. 4107 S Harvard Ave (918) 747-6690; 5. 2110 S Harvard Ave (918) 749-5438; 6. 7041 S Yale Ave (918) 477-7185; 7. 11223 E 31st St (918) 622-3563; 8. 9122 S Yale Ave (918) 494-5647; 9. 8010 East 51st Street South (918) 270-1438; 10. 6116 S Lewis Ave (918) 742-1643; 11. 1701 E 15th St S (918) 743-6383; 12. 1701 S Yale Ave (918) 293-0196; 13. 2516 E 15th St (918) 728-6420; 14. 6214 S Sheridan Rd (918) 940-6767; 15. 12020 E 31st St 918-622-0641; 16. 444 S Sheridan Rd 918-835-9577; 17. 5906 E 31st St #2 (918) 508-7008; 18. 11916 S Oxford Ave #103 918-994-7645; 19. 2440 E 81st St (918) 477-5190; 20. 7302 S Yale Ave 918-392-3366; 21. 115 W 3rd St #820 (918) 585-3069; 22. 7757 S Olympia Ave 918-877-4546; 23. 6922 S Mingo Rd 918-252-9503; 24. 4420 S Sheridan Rd 918-627-1443; 25. 3404 S Yale Ave (918) 743-6623; 26. 1150 S Garnett Rd 918-437-9677; 27. 3063 S Sheridan Rd 918-384-0260; 28. 4423 Southwest Blvd 918-446-3541; 29. 6040 S Yale Ave 918-494-4040; 30. 5046 S Sheridan Rd 918-627-6464; 31. 11332 E 31st St 918-622-9684; 32. 9106 S Sheridan Rd 918-492-3735; 33. 2115 S Memorial Dr 918-622-5184; 34. Memorial Park Shopping Center, 4971 S Memorial Dr 918-663-4578; 35. 1424 S Yale Ave 918-834-2864; 36. 207 S Memorial Dr 918-834-8700; 37. 6625 S Memorial Dr 918-294-3800; 38. 2019 E 81st St 918-488-8791; 39. 10938 S Memorial Dr 918-394-4000; 40. 9411 S Delaware Ave 918-299-8316; 41. 6606 E 81st St 918-524-1435; 42. 4720 E 21st St 918-392-7020; 43. 3116 S Garnett Rd 918-622-7797; 44. 4404 S Peoria Ave 918-749-1577; 45. 3139 S Harvard Ave 918-984-6290; 46. 3606 M.L.K. Jr Blvd (918) 425-1385;
