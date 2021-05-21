13 On Your Side Forecast: Very Warm & Getting Humid

It'll be another warm and humid day in Kansas City and today's forecast will remind us of yesterday. A few raindrops are possible on your windshield during the morning commute. More chances of showers and maybe a thunderstorm continue into the afternoon with a high near 80 degrees. If you have little league games or practices tonight, be sure to bring rain gear. There could be a shower or storm move through in the evening hours. In "record news" we'll be watching the official ran gauge at KCI today. If it gets 0.01" of rain, it will tie the record for most consecutive days with measurable rain fall at 10 days in a row. If we do tie the record, we'll look to break it tomorrow as widespread rain returns to the forecast. Kansas City is also in the marginal risk area for severe weather on Tuesday which could bring us some storms that feature strong wind gusts and some hail.