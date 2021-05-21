newsbreak-logo
Solitude has a new President and COO

DENVER, Colo. — Alterra Mountain Company announced that Amber Broadaway has been selected as President & Chief Operating Officer of Solitude Mountain Resort . Amber has served as Vice President, Guest Services & Safety, for Sugarbush Resort in Vermont and will move into the position effective June 1. Amber will be responsible for Solitude’s operations and driving the profitability and growth of the destination by constantly improving the guest and employee experience.

Amber started at Sugarbush in 2013 as Manager, Risk & Safety. Today, as Vice President of Guest Services & Safety, she has expanded her role and responsibilities and oversees Risk & Safety, Guest Services, Parking Operations and the Public Events operational departments, as well as Communications & Public Relations, on-site Brand Management, and Charitable Giving & Donations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4tj1_0a76WZUH00
Amber Broadaway and her family will relocate to Utah from Vermont. Photo: Alterra

“Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah is a unique place with extraordinary potential and Amber is the ideal person to bring the destination to new heights,” said Mark Brownlie, Chief Operating Officer – Mountain Division, Alterra Mountain Company. “Amber’s wealth of operational, communications and employee experience, combined with a genuine love of the mountains, will help elevate all that Solitude has to offer to its guests and employees.”

Amber has been responsible for numerous integral initiatives that have led to nationally recognized awards throughout her career at Sugarbush, including NSAA’S Best Guest Safety Program (2020), Vermont Governor’s Excellence in Workplace Safety (2018), Best in Service East by Ski Magazine (2018), and runner-up of NSAA’s Best Employee Safety Program (2020).

“I am honored that Alterra Mountain Company has chosen me to succeed the inspiring work of Kim Mayhew at the helm of Solitude Mountain Resort. I am most looking forward to collaborating with the Solitude team to achieve the goals we will set for next season and the many years ahead,” said Amber Broadaway, Solitude Mountain Resort’s new President & COO. “Solitude is a very special place and I am excited to amplify all it has to offer. My family and I are looking forward to calling Solitude our home mountain.”

Amber and her family will relocate to Utah and she will report directly to Sky Foulkes, Central Region Chief Operating Officer of Alterra Mountain Company.


