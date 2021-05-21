Why Not Watching TV Is Stupid

Someone didn’t want The Purge to end. One thing to say about these movies though is that they’re on the verge of becoming a bit worn out since quite honestly the idea is still something that gets people riled up and entertained, but in a country that’s currently entertaining a great deal of mistrust between its people, this idea is something that people might be wondering about. What’s really terrifying about the Forever Purge is that one has to think of the kind of coordination or utter lack of morality that goes into thinking that a continuous Purge would be the right way to go. Normally, since the first movie, the Purge lasts for only so long and then things go back to some semblance of normal, which feels nearly impossible after what’s done during each Purge. The only saving grace is that plenty of people still lock their doors and batten down the hatches so to speak when the Purge is going and simply hope for the best. This means there is still good in the nation, but the propensity for so much bad is simply too great apparently and the ability to be able to do anything at all for a set period of time has become less than enough for those that want to keep on doing bad things. A lot of people are no doubt going to look at this movie and realize that as bad as things appear in the country right now, they haven’t even come close to being this bad, and folks should be grateful since some can imagine this coming to pass, even if it would be one of the absolute worst things to ever happen to any country. History has recorded plenty of unimaginable acts, but condoning the criminal activities of a nation as a way to relieve societal stress, that’s another level of messed up.