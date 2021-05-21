newsbreak-logo
Why Not Watching TV Is Stupid

By Anthony N. White
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m That Guy but I don’t want to be. Ever since Covid hit the water cooler hasn’t been the same. There isn’t a communal area where adults congregate to talk about pop culture television. These are the conversations that allowed me to learn about what was going on in normal people’s homes. They would talk about shows and movies that I had never heard of and I would secretly Google the show and find a few interesting bites about the director or where they filmed it and the next time the group would bring it up, I could slip in a comment. It made me seem like I knew what was going on. But I don’t and that makes me stupid.

