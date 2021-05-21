Millions of Christians worldwide will share their faith on ‘GO Day’

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 million Christians worldwide are expected to share their faith on the 10th anniversary of GO Day on May 29. May is GO Month, and Christians have been sharing their faith through creative outreaches in Brazil, caring outreaches in the largest slum in Africa — Kibera, Kenya — as well as in Nepal, Myanmar, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Mexico, the United States and many other nations.

