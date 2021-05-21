newsbreak-logo
Durham, NC

State investigators release findings on deadly 2019 Durham gas explosion

By Charlie Innis
heraldsun.com
 2 days ago

The N.C. Utilities Commission released a report Friday on its investigation into the 2019 gas explosion near Brightleaf Square that killed two people and injured 25 others. The explosion at 115 N. Duke St. destroyed a coffee shop building, killing owner Kong Lee. A worker for the PSNC Energy company who responded to the scene, Jay Rambeaut, died two weeks later from his injuries, The News & Observer reported.

