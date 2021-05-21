Dacon Commences Construction on Evoqua HQ
Tewksbury, MA – Dacon Corporation has commenced construction on a 14,000sf headquarters renovation project for Evoqua. Specializing in identifying water concerns, Evoqua’s technological solutions aim at giving power and purpose to nature’s most important resource by keeping water safe, reliable and available. Its products and services span wastewater treatment, disinfection systems, electrochemical products, filtration systems and digital water management solutions. Evoqua’s portfolio of 16 brands services industrial, municipal and recreational customers.www.high-profile.com