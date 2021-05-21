newsbreak-logo
Construction

Dacon Commences Construction on Evoqua HQ

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTewksbury, MA – Dacon Corporation has commenced construction on a 14,000sf headquarters renovation project for Evoqua. Specializing in identifying water concerns, Evoqua’s technological solutions aim at giving power and purpose to nature’s most important resource by keeping water safe, reliable and available. Its products and services span wastewater treatment, disinfection systems, electrochemical products, filtration systems and digital water management solutions. Evoqua’s portfolio of 16 brands services industrial, municipal and recreational customers.

Kevin Quinn
Environment
Concrete Contractor

Emerging Concrete Technologies to Reduce Embodied Carbon

Buildings alone account for 40% of the global greenhouse gas emissions. Two-thirds of that total impact is from operational emissions while the remainder is from embodied emissions. Embodied emissions include all the emissions required to produce everything that goes into our buildings—the structure, enclosure, and all materials inside. Until recently, the focus in the building community has been on reducing operational emissions because they represent a bigger piece of the pie. But as we have driven down operational emissions through smarter designs, there has been a shift to focus on the remainder that is due to embodied carbon.
Construction
The News-Gazette

Just askin' | New warehouse construction

Another warehouse, which will be the biggest of The Atkins Group’s three new warehouses at Interstate East industrial park. The Atkins Group recently received a building permit for a $7.85 million warehouse at 1201 Newton Drive. The Spectrum warehouse will be just west of the 60,000-square-foot Newton Flex warehouse, which...
Trafficrailwayage.com

Sustainability Roundup: Wabtec, WMATA

Wabtec has published a Green Finance Framework, as part of its sustainability strategy; Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has released Climate Bonds Certified green bonds, as part of its “commitment to delivering sustainable, cost-effective transportation service to the Washington [D.C.] Metropolitan Region.”. Wabtec Corp. Wabtec said its Green Finance Framework...
Construction
Concrete Contractor

Nerd Alert: CEMEX Searching for Construction Startups

Long on the hunt to lift the construction industry into a more technologically-advanced era, global building materials giant CEMEX is once again looking for startups for its annual competition. Advancing technology and innovation in the construction industry is of critical importance as companies deal with major workforce shortages, as well...
Economy

Construction Foreman

Do you have a passion and drive to apply your talents to make a difference? Are you looking for an employer that understands the importance of having a work-life balance? Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley (HFHVV) is seeking a motivated, detail oriented and personable Construction Foreman to support of its mission to partner with local families to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.
Energy Industry

Blackstone Taps Alasdair Cathcart to Bolster Energy Transition Strategy

Blackstone recently announced the appointment of Alasdair I. Cathcart, an accomplished global energy executive from Bechtel, as a senior adviser to support its energy-focused private equity business in the global energy transition movement. Cathcart has over 30 years of experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors including at Bechtel, a...
Lawrence, IN

frēijē HQ Construction Starts in Lawrence Trades District

Frēijē Engineered Solutions company held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, May 21th with employees, City of Lawrence officials and Browning’s development and construction team to celebrate one of the first new developments to be constructed in the Lawrence Trades District. “The redevelopment of this site along the Pendleton Pike Corridor by...
Politics

Construction is imminent

After several conversations and countless meetings, Arlington Public Schools held a groundbreaking Wednesday for a new northeast addition with representatives from Boyd Jones and DLR Group. Rain drove most of the presentation inside. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Jobs

Construction Superintendent

Do you have a passion and drive to apply your talents to make a difference? Are you looking for an employer that understands the importance of having a work-life balance? Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley (HFHVV) is seeking a motivated, hardworking, outgoing and skilled construction professional to serve as Construction Superintendent in support of its mission to partner with local families to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.
Industry

Ares Strategic Mining Commences Construction Work in Preparation for Plant Installation

The site will host the Company’s lumps plant, designed to produce metallurgical lumps by concentrating and solidifying the friable raw fluorspar into industry friendly briquettes, which are used predominantly in the steel industry to reduce manufacturing costs and produce stronger products. The operation will be the only of its kind in the United States. Aside from the installation of the lumps plant, the site will include host buildings, offices, and bagging facilities. The Company will concurrently be readying its rail system to enable it to transport product anywhere in North America.
Haverhill, MA

Dacon begins work on new facility for Monogram Food Solutions

Haverhill, MA Dacon Corp. has commenced construction on a 135,000 s/f facility for Monogram Food Solutions, a leading manufacturer of value-added food products for their new location in Creek Brook Park. Founded in 2004, the Memphis-based Monogram has experienced a 620% sales rate increase, creating over 3,000 jobs and consistently placed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies each year. Monogram has plant and warehousing facilities in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Virginia and Wisconsin. This is Monogram’s 3rd Massachusetts location.
Clarence, NY

Cortese Construction opens new HQ, showroom in Clarence

After running out of space at its old home, Clarence home improvement contractor Cortese Construction Services Corp. has a new and much larger space for its headquarters. Cortese last week moved into the facility on Main Street near the intersection with Sheridan Drive, more than tripling its total space and adding a separate warehouse for its tools, supplies and work crews. The firm, which has about 40 full-time employees, moved from 2,500 square feet of space on George Urban Boulevard in Cheektowaga, between Dick and Transit roads.
Housing

Modular architecture initiative rethinks prefabrication

There’s a new kid on the prefab block; welcome the joint modular initiative of provider of innovative construction-based software, services, and engineered building solutions MiTek and Danny Forster & Architecture (DF&A). The scheme, which has been created by the digital systems specialist (who is owned by multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway) and the New York based architecture firm, was conceived to champion prefabrication and flexible, sustainable building.
Energy Industry

Central Maine Power transmission line construction may proceed

GRID: Construction may continue on a segment of Central Maine Power’s controversial transmission project after an appeals court decides a lawsuit seeking to revoke one of the project’s federal permits is unlikely to succeed. (Portland Press Herald) ALSO:. • New York’s utility commission will postpone its final decision regarding who...
Jacksonville, FL

APR Energy moving HQ to Deerwood North

APR Energy, which is leaving NorthPoint Industrial Park, will move its Jacksonville headquarters space to Deerwood North as it moves distribution to Park 295 Industrial Park. NAI Hallmark brokered a move for APR into 15,000 square feet of office space at 4600 Touchton Road in Deerwood North in South Jacksonville.
Industry

Targray Launches New Line of Solar Module for Commercial, Residential Buildings

Targray, an international company that specializes in the sourcing, transportation, storage, trading and supply of solar commodities and advanced materials, has unveiled a line of high-efficiency solar modules for building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) systems. Featuring a range of solar tiles, shingles and wall panels that integrate seamlessly with any building’s cladding,...
Aerospace & Defense

WEBINAR: Aerospace Leaders Discuss the Industrialization of Metal AM

Industry leaders from Honeywell, The Barnes Global Advisors, Launcher, and VELO3D will discuss the impact of modern manufacturing in aerospace, including the shift from traditional to 3D printing for part innovation and inventory. The panelists will share their point of view on the rapid pace of change within the aerospace sector and how prototyping, testing, and continually pushing the limits is necessary in the journey toward perfection.
Boulder, CO

Kjus expands U.S. HQ

Swiss-born ski and sports apparel company Kjus North America Inc. has more than tripled the footprint of its Boulder headquarters, which now totals 13,000 square feet. The expanded office on Pearl Street includes a design and test lab for the product engineering team, an in-house photography studio, spaces for formal and ad-hoc meetings and a workout room, according to KJUS news release.
Union, NJ

JLL to serve as leasing agent for HQ-quality Union office property

JLL has been retained as the leasing agent for an office complex in Union, it announced Thursday. The owners, a joint venture partnership, have engaged the firm to handle Liberty Hall Corporate Center I, a five-story, 216,000-square-foot Class A property at 1085 Morris Ave. David Stifelman, managing director, and Chris...
Richmond, VA

International Mission Board plans 263 apartments by Monument Ave. HQ

A global missionary group headquartered in Richmond is looking to get in on the city’s apartment boom. International Mission Board, along with an out-of-town developer, is planning a 263-unit apartment complex on land it owns across Hamilton Street from its headquarters at 3806 Monument Ave. The pair of five-story buildings...