It was love at first sight…of those matte black finishes and quartz countertops. And the floors! Light gray oak, slightly weathered. This reno has every hallmark of your dream home…so how can you be sure, beyond the inspection, that what’s behind the walls is every bit as pristine as the new paint and appliances? Or that, in three months, things won’t start falling apart? Just because a house looks totally new doesn’t mean that is, which is why we turned to the pros to uncover what warning signs they look for, so you can avoid major headaches down the road.