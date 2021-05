My grandfather recently passed away. It was a long process that happened over the course of the last few years, with so many ups and downs that when he did pass so suddenly, but peacefully, in his sleep, it was a huge shock. Even though it has been almost three weeks, my brain is still trying to understand and accept the fact he did not bounce back this time. I am still in shock and losing my favorite person in the entire world is the worst pain I have ever experienced in my 30 trips around the sun. My emotions have been all over the place and I have come to learn grief is an emotion that demands to be felt. You can’t hide from it or push it to the side; it needs to be seen and heard.