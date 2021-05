In the aftermath of a house party shooting in Cumberland County that resulted in two deaths and multiple casualties, this from Governor Phil Murphy this morning. “What we saw in Fairfield Township is a microcosm of the scale of gun violence we see elsewhere in other communities in our state and throughout the country,” Murphy said. “If there is one thing we can never normalize it is senseless gun violence. This is a nation awash in guns. There are still too many people with easy access to guns.”