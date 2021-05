UDRI’s new ED brings leadership skills, experience at all organizational levels. DAYTON, Ohio - The University of Dayton Research Institute’s new executive director, Sukh Sidhu, joined UDRI in the fall of 1992 as a postdoctoral researcher—the “lowest of the low” among research positions, he said. But the fact that he has grown his career through the ranks to executive director is a testament to the entrepreneurial climate UDRI provides its employees, Sidhu added, and it’s an environment he’s intent on preserving, even as the Research Institute continues to grow in size, research scope and location.