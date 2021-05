A lighthouse project that will shine a light to guide both users and providers towards more trustworthy and transparent adoption of cloud computing in Europe and beyond. That’s the bold claim made for the new EU Cloud Code of Conduct (CoC), the result of over four years of collaboration between the European Commission and suppliers from the cloud computing industry. Its stated mission is to make it easier for customers to determine whether cloud services from various providers are suitable for their designated purposes, as well as creating an environment of trust that adherence to its terms will result in a default level of data protection, built, of course, around GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).