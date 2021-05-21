newsbreak-logo
CCPS Updates Graduation Plans For The Class Of 2021

By Press Release, Charles County Public Schools
Cover picture for the articleWALDORF, Md. - Elements in the plans have evolved for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school graduations on May 28 through June 3 at Regency Furniture Stadium. As of May 20, students will receive five guest tickets to graduation, along with two parking passes. One parking pass is for a space at the stadium, the other is for a spot at neighboring St. Charles High School. Guests are not permitted to park along the street or on the access road between the stadium and the school.

