MPD searching for suspect in aggravated assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man wanted in an aggravated assault that left the victim unconscious.

The assault happened on Ketchum Road near Pendleton Street on May 19.

Police said James Parham was identified as the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.