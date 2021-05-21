newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

MPD searching for suspect in aggravated assault

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TacCa_0a76UszY00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man wanted in an aggravated assault that left the victim unconscious.

The assault happened on Ketchum Road near Pendleton Street on May 19.

Police said James Parham was identified as the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Memphis Police#Crime Stoppers#Aggravated Assault#The Assault#Breaking Crime News#Mpd#Suspect#Man#Anonymous#Tenn#528 Cash#Pendleton Street#Memphis App#Ketchum Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man kidnapped in Parkway Village, police say

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help finding a man they said was kidnapped early Saturday morning. According to MPD, Jerimiah Wynn was assaulted and kidnapped in the 5000 block of Wooddale Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Police said they arrived at the scene around 2:45 a.m. and found...
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One dead after crash in Parkway Village, police say

Memphis, Tenn. — A Sunday drive left one person dead, according to the Memphis Police Department. MPD said two cars crashed at the intersection of Getwell Road and Cochese Road around 3:15 p.m. That crash left 28-year-old Alexander Sales Luis dead, police said. According to police, Luis died before they...
Memphis, TNWREG

Police: Man crashes into Summer Avenue building after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was rushed to the hospital after being shot and crashing into a charter school in Summer Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, officers were called to 4841 Summer Avenue and found that a man occupying a van had struck a building. The man had also been shot, police said.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Affidavit: Store security guard shoots, kills alleged theft suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A store security guard is accused of shooting an unarmed man who was allegedly attempting to steal from the store. Robert Buie is charged with second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Memphis police say officers responded to a shooting at...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Shooting victim crashes vehicle into building, suspect detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a crash involving a shooting victim on Summer Avenue. Officers on the scene say a man driving a van struck a building and further investigation revealed he was suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS rushed the victim to the...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Police report 1 dead, 1 critically injured in overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating three overnight shootings that left one person in critical condition and another dead. Police say a victim was fatally shot at Priscella Avenue and Scheibler Road just before 2 a.m. Investigators found the victim lying next to a car suffering gunshot wounds. It is unclear who the vehicle belongs to. Police say the victim died on the scene.
Memphis, TNWREG

One person dead following South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed following a shooting in South Memphis early Monday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at 265 West Trigg around 7 a.m. An unresponsive man was located in the parking lot and pronounced dead. If you know anything about this case, call Crime...