Congress & Courts

Pro-choice or Pro-Life, 'the fight is not over'

Phoenixville News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court blocked a Louisiana law that barred doctors from performing abortions unless they had admitting privileges at hospitals — a win for supporters of abortion access. Here's what Louisiana pro-choice and pro-life groups think of the decision.

www.phoenixvillenews.com
Louisiana State
