KANYE VARNER (2022) EVALUATION: At 265-pounds, Varner is an interior lineman who offers the best of both worlds. While he's not the biggest player on the inside, he's far more athletic than your average defensive tackle and shows a real ability to pursue the ball out of the pocket. Because of that, he's also capable of sliding out to the four or five technique depending on the design and still pressure the edge with violent hands and a strong bullrush.