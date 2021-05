Wednesday afternoon Glasgow Police officers responded to a call on Humble Avenue because a man had a gun pointed at a child. According to a press release from the Glasgow Police Department, Sgt. Houchens arrived on the scene and located the subject identified as Cannon C. Pendergrass behind a residence on Humble Avenue with his hands in his pockets. Sgt. Houchens gave verbal commands to Pendergrass to show his hands, but he refused to do so.