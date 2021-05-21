newsbreak-logo
Is Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead this time? The Nigerian military is investigating.

By Danielle Paquette
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAKAR, Senegal — The Nigerian military is investigating claims that Abubakar Shekau, the Boko Haram leader who orchestrated mass kidnappings of schoolchildren during his decade-long war against Western influence, has died in northeast Nigeria. “We are looking into it carefully,” Nigerian Army spokesman Mohammed Yerima said. “In the past, we...

Societypersecution.org

Protest Erupts in Nigeria as Abductions Continue

(International Christian Concern) – Hundreds of protesters have gathered into Nigeria’s capital of Abuja on Monday after unknown gunmen, suspected to be criminal Fulani herdsmen or Boko Haram terrorists, conducted several kidnappings over the past week. “Setting tires on fire, a crowd barricaded a section of the Abuja-Kaduna highway in...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Nigeria Buries Army Chief After Air Crash

Nigeria's top-ranking army commander Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru was laid to rest in the capital Abuja on Saturday, a day after he and 10 other officers died when their plane crashed in bad weather. It was the third military air disaster this year and the army posted videos on social...
Politicsnaijaonpoint.com

US Reacts to Abubakar Shekau's Death, Mocks ISIS

The United States has mocked the Islamic State aka ISIS following the death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau. According to US, the $7 million bounty placed on the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, will not be given to members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province affiliated to ISIS.
Militarymilwaukeesun.com

Nigerians React to Loss of Nation's Military Chief

ABUJA, NIGERIA - Nigerians reacted Saturday to the sudden death of the country's military chief and other officers in a plane crash Friday in central Kaduna state. The military Beechcraft 350 aircraft was carrying Ibrahim Attahiru on official duty when it crashed near Kaduna international airport. Ten others, including the...
Militarymanisteenews.com

Nigeria's Chief of Army staff, 10 other die in plane crash

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's Chief of Army staff Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers were killed Friday in a plane crash, the military said late Friday. The military officials were en route to the capital, Abuja, after making an official trip to Kaduna state. There was no...
AfricaPosted by
TheDailyBeast

One of the World’s Worst Terrorists Is Finally Dead, WSJ Reports

The Nigerian military has claimed at least three times in the last five years that Boko Haram mastermind Abubakar Shekau is dead. Now, he finally is, according to The Wall Street Journal. Shekau transformed Boko Haram from a tiny, fundamentalist religious sect in Nigeria to a world famous jihadist group known for its extraordinarily cruel acts of terrorism, like kidnapping 300 Nigerian schoolgirls on the night before their final exams. The U.S. had a $7 million bounty on his head, making him Africa’s most wanted man and cementing him as one of the world’s worst terrorists alongside Osama bin Laden, ISIS founder Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, and Uganda’s Joseph Kony.
Africakaftanpost.com

No need to panic over ‘planned’ Boko Haram attacks on Abuja, Jos — IGP

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has urged Nigerians not to panic over intelligence report of a planned attack by Boko Haram terrorists on the Federal Capital Territory and Jos, the Plateau State capital. Baba, in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, noted that...
PoliticsCouncil on Foreign Relations

Nigerian Initiative Against Separatists Looks Nasty

The Nigerian government has launched Operation Restore Peace, designed to destroy the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a separatist group in support of independence for the former breakaway Republic of Biafra, and its security wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN). According to Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba, the security services are not to be constrained by human rights considerations. In comments reported in the Nigerian media, he said: "Don’t mind the media shout; do the job I command you. If anyone accuses you of human rights violation, the report will come to my table and you know what I will do. So, take the battle to them wherever they are and kill them all. Don’t wait for an order."
AfricaPosted by
The Hill

Boko Haram leader who kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls dies

The leader of Boko Haram, who was responsible for kidnapping hundreds of girls from their school in Chibok, Nigeria years ago, has died. Although the Nigerian military has falsely reported Abubakar Shekau’s death three times before, The Wall Street Journal confirmed the report with internal intelligence memos, officials, mediators and phone calls that were intercepted by a West African spy agency.
AfricaCouncil on Foreign Relations

Northern Nigeria Faces the Threat of Famine

The Western media is focused on the struggle between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with searing images of the humanitarian disaster that is unfolding. Yet the magnitude is tiny compared to the humanitarian crisis in northern Nigeria. Total confirmed deaths number 239 in the current round of fighting between Hamas and the Israelis. In comparison, there have been at least 755 deaths since January 1, 2021 in northeastern Borno State, the epicenter of the Boko Haram insurgency; in northeastern Nigeria alone, over 2.9 million are internally displaced. In northwestern Kaduna and Zamfara states, both heavily afflicted by armed banditry, cumulative deaths since the turn of the year are at least 705. (Many more have been kidnapped.) Reporting from northern Nigeria is difficult, and thus casualty figures are likely an undercount. Now, the World Food Program is sounding the alarm over the looming prospect of famine. Already, a large majority of Nigerians (86 percent) lack access to a safely managed source of potable water.
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Nigeria's Top Army Commander Killed In Air Crash

Nigeria's top-ranking army commander Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers were killed on Friday when their plane crashed in bad weather in the country's north, officials said. Chief of Army Staff Attahiru was only appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January as part of a shakeup of the top...
AfricaThe Guardian

Boko Haram leader tried to kill himself during clash with rivals, officials claim

Intelligence officials in Nigeria have claimed the leader of Boko Haram is dead or seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during clashes with a rival extremist faction. There is no confirmation of the claims, and Nigeria’s intelligence services and military have reported Abubakar Shekau’s death many...
Africaarise.tv

Nigeria: Many Boko Haram Commanders Want to Surrender, Sheikh Gumi Claims

Prominent Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has said several Boko Haram commanders are willing to surrender. Mr Gumi is a leading negotiator that ensured the release of 27 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State. He said reliable information from some contacts point to the fact...
Militaryomahanews.net

Nigerian troops kill nine Boko Haram militants in NE Nigeria

LAGOS, May 12 (Xinhua) -- At least nine Boko Haram militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Nigeria's restive northeast state of Borno, said an army source Wednesday. In a statement reaching Xinhua, Mohammed Yerima, an army spokesperson, said troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed nine Boko...