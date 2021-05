For a conference that has been left out of the Playoffs since 2016, the Pac-12 will boast arguably the best set of quarterbacks in the Power Five. That’s mainly because of effective recruiting, the transfer portal and overall experience. Although UCLA is the lone team from the league that’s still going through spring training, once the smoke clears and the dust settles, the Pac-12 will have an opportunity this fall to make a statement to the rest of the country.