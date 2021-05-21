How the Buddha Stumbled on Mindfulness

Treatments for concussions and head injuries are reaching new heights of awareness in recent years. Traditional medical standard of care has been a “wait and see” approach, which isn’t helpful for those who are afflicted. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-concussive syndrome (PCS) often includes the many systems within the body, including musculoskeletal, nervous, circulatory, digestive, and visceral, with wide-ranging symptoms involving headaches and neck pain, which can cause tinnitus, vision problems, fatigue, anxiety, depression, irritability, cognitive issues pertaining to memory and concentration, as well as personality changes, all of which require a focus on a full-body approach to treatment.