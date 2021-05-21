newsbreak-logo
Apple CEO Tim Cook takes stand in Epic fight over app store

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
SAN RAMON, Calif. — (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as a way to keep things simple for customers while protecting them against security threats and privacy intrusions during Friday testimony denying allegations he has been running an illegal monopoly.

The rare courtroom appearance by one of the world's best-known executives came during the closing phase of a three-week trial revolving an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite.

Epic is trying to topple the so-called “walled garden" for iPhone and iPad apps that welcomes users and developers while locking out competition. Created by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs a year after the iPhone's 2007 debut, the App Store has become a key revenue source for Apple, a money-making machine that helped power the company to a $57 billion profit in its last fiscal year.

Epic is trying to prove that the store has morphed into a price-gouging vehicle that not only reaps a 15% to 30% commission from in-app transactions, but blocks apps from offering other payment alternatives. That extends to just showing a link that would open a web page offering commission-free ways to pay for subscriptions, in-game items and the like.

Guided by friendly questioning from an Apple lawyer, Cook's testimony often sounded like a commercial for the iPhone and other products that he hailed as the best in the world. The tone was not coincidental. Besides counting on Cook to help win the case against Epic, Apple viewed his closely watched courtroom appearance as an opportunity to tell its story while the app store is also under scrutiny by lawmakers and regulators in the U.S. and Europe.

“For us, the customer is everything," Cook explained while wearing a face shield, but no mask in an Oakland, California, courtroom that has limited access to a handful of people because of the pandemic. That commitment includes ensuring technology remains “simple, not complex" for users of Apple products, Cook said, and protecting their privacy, which he called “one of the most important issues of the century."

Cook is expected to face a much more daunting challenge later Friday when Epic lawyer Gary Bornstein gets a chance to grill him. That sparring could take about two hours and will likely to delve into the strategies Cook has drawn up since taking the CEO job nearly a decade ago, just a few months before Jobs died of cancer in October 2011.

Apple fiercely defends the commissions as a fair way for app makers to help pay for innovations and security controls achieve those goals while also providing benefits for app developers, including Epic. Apple says it has invested more than $100 billion in such features.

It also argues that App Store commissions mirror fees charged by major video game consoles — Sony's PlayStation, Microsoft's Xbox and Nintendo's Switch — as well as a similar app store run by Google for more than 3 billion mobile Android devices. That is roughly twice the number of active iPhones, iPads and iPods that rely on Apple's store for apps.

The App Store ranks among Apple’s biggest successes during Cook’s reign. Since beginning with just 500 apps in 2008 the store has ballooned to 1.8 million apps, most of which are free. Apple has drawn upon its commissions and exclusive in-app payment system to help more than double the annual revenue of its services division from $24 billion in fiscal 2016 to $54 billion last year.

“I think it has been an economic miracle," Cook boasted Friday.

This boom wasn't something Jobs foresaw. Shortly after the store opened, Jobs publicly said Apple didn't expect the App Store to be very lucrative. Epic's lawyers have repeatedly cited those comments as evidence that Apple reshaped the store to fuel its earnings growth once the popularity of mobile apps became clear.

Exactly how profitable the App Store is has been a point of contention throughout the trial. An accounting expert hired by Epic estimated that its profit margins range from 70% to 80%, based on a review of confidential Apple documents. But Apple has insisted those numbers aren't accurate because they don't reflect expenses spread throughout the company's operations.

Phil Schiller, a longtime Apple executive and former Jobs confidant, conceded earlier this week that the company's commission system had generated more than $20 billion in revenue through June 2017. Epic lawyer Katherine Forrest had presented him with that estimate, based on numbers that Apple publicly released in mid-2017.

Cook also acknowledged the App Store is profitable but said he didn't have a concrete number. “I have a feel, if you will," he testified.

Orlando, FL
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
Related
TechnologyGamasutra

Tim Cook: Third-party payments on the App Store would be a 'terrible' idea

Apple CEO Tim Cook claims allowing App Store developers link to their own third-party marketplaces and payment systems would be a "terrible" idea. As reported by Bloomberg, Cook was called to the stand last week during the ongoing Epic Games v. Apple trial and was asked to outline why Apple is reluctant to give its developers and users more freedom when it comes to spending.
Video GamesCNET

Epic makes final pitch to limit Apple's App Store control in Fortnite trial

Fortnite maker Epic Games says Apple's lost its way. The company cofounded by Steve Jobs positioned his company as an underdog to market leaders like Microsoft. But Apple's hold over the 1 billion active iPhones in the world has made it a monopolist, Epic argued, that needs to be forced to change. Apple, meanwhile, says Epic just wants a free ride on its innovative technology. It's now up to a US District Court judge in California to decide.
TechnologyCult of Mac

Apple details plans for WWDC 2021

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled for June 7, and on Monday the iPhone-maker revealed that the all-important keynote address for WWDC 2021 will be held at 10 a.m. PDT on that day. This is almost certainly when they wraps will come off the next major upgrades for iOS, macOS and the company’s other operating systems.
BusinessArs Technica

The Epic v. Apple case could hinge on the definition of the “marketplace”

After three weeks of wide-ranging (and often meandering) witness testimony and questioning, today's closing arguments in the Epic Games Inc. v. Apple Inc. trial focused on two crucial and highly technical legal questions: what is the relevant competitive market and what should the court do if Apple is found to be unfairly monopolizing that market?
ElectronicsCult of Mac

There may be a problem with Apple’s pricey Hermès’ AirTag range

Apple products have always cost a premium, but they’re also some of the best-made devices and products that you’ll find. Most of the time, at least. 9to5Mac points out that all three of Apple’s Hermès AirTag Key Rings and Luggage Tags are listed as “Currently Unavailable” on Apple’s website, regardless of which option users try to select. It also cites a reader who suggests a quality issue could be to blame.
InternetPCWorld

5 things to do before Google's data cap hits June 1

The time has come and the free ride is over. As of Tuesday June 1, 2021 your Gmail messages, Google Drive files, and Google Photos will count against a hard cloud storage limit. No more loopholes, no more ignored files, no more unlimited storage of photos (unless you're on a Pixel) and documents. Nearly everything counts.
Businessmediapost.com

Tim Cook Defends App Store Policies

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday defended the company's tight App Store policies, telling a federal judge that the company's rules for apps benefit consumers as well as developers. At the start of his four-hour long testimony, Cook told U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland that the...
Cell Phonesshepherdgazette.com

Android 12 options Apple ought to undertake for iOS 15

Last week at Google’s I/O developer conference, we got a more complete look at Android 12, which will make its debut this fall on the Google Pixel 6 phone. The new OS adds more security and privacy tools and is designed to make phones and tablets feel more personal by letting you customize the way it looks. Android 12 is also built to work better with other Android and Chrome devices. The announcement comes just weeks ahead of WWDC, Apple’s developer conference, where it’s likely we’ll see iOS 15, a new version of the iPhone’s operating system.
Businesstechgig.com

Apple CEO mentions the threat profile of the App Store

Apple CEO Tim Cook told the court about the policies used in the App Store ensuring to not abuse the apps and their power. needs to take control of the threat profiles. Whereas, the Fortnite game maker claims it to be the Apple abuses with the monopoly. CEO Cook took...
Forbes

App Store Scandal: What iPhone And Android Users Need To Do Right Now

A scandal is defined as being a disgraceful event, a definition that would seem apt for the fact that rip off apps continue to be offered in official app stores. Yes, I'm talking about 'fleeceware' here: those apps that abuse the trust and naivety of both iPhone and Android users to charge them excessive and recurring subscription fees.
Businesswtxl.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook faces tough questions about app store competition

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as the best way to serve and protect iPhone users, but faced tough questions about competition issues from a judge while testifying Friday about allegations that he oversees an illegal monopoly.
Oakland, CAfreenews.live

Apple CEO testifies in Epic Games antitrust lawsuit

Tim Cook argued that the company’s policy is that users “buying an iPhone, get a full-fledged ecosystem.”. Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in an Oakland, California, court on Epic Games ‘ antitrust lawsuit against his corporation. The Associated Press reported this. The plaintiff’s representative accused the App Store of not...