5 Ways To Style Corsets

Peaceful Ride // from Menassier Gabriel ///mg image on Vimeo. From Jennifer Fox Weddings: "Gorgeous, mature trees standing like soldiers flank either side of the pathway leading up to a private gateway. When the gate swings open, it reveals the grandeur that is Château Martinay. Leaving the regular world behind and being transported into a fairy tale is the only fitting way to describe the build up revealing such beauty – so it’s no wonder this particular château holds the bragging rights to hosting the nuptials of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Now, having recently undergone a renovation, I was excited to team up with the incomparable photographer, Oliver Fly, and renowned videographer, MG Image, to celebrate Château Martinay’s fresh look with this fun, joyful soirée. Upon arrival, guests received a welcome basket containing a bottle of rosé, a Diptyque candle, a custom match box, a jar of honey, custom cookies by Kat Makes Cookies, and little donuts tucked inside a paper cone designed by Silent Word Studios which featured the same flowers that appeared on the cookies and would continue to be present in details throughout the day. A sugary, sweet start to the festivities!