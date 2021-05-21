Henry Abbott Tech Mechanical Drafting class to host 'HATS4HEARTS'. The Henry Abbott Tech Mechanical Drafting class of 2021 is hosting an event called "HATS4HEARTS". The event will take place at the school on Hayestown Avenue Saturday from 10am to 2pm. There will be informational booths about mental health awareness and self care. Resources at the event include the Women's Center-Greater Danbury about sexual/physical abuse, NUVANCE psychologists, Henry Abbott school counseling and School Base Health Centers. Participants will be able to make their own hygiene supply baskets, do arts & crafts, play games and eat food from local restaurants. All resources, food, and information are free to those who register online. The event is hosted by by the Danbury CHICK-fil-A Leadership Academy. Participating restaurants also include Texas Roadhouse, Elmer's Diner, Sal's Pizza, and John's Pizza. tinyurl.com/hats4hearts.