Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Suspect In April Shooting Now Charged In March Shooting, Authorities Say

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A 25-year-old man from Atlantic City -- already in custody for shooting a woman in April -- has now been charged in connection with a March shooting, authorities said.

Tyquan McClarin-Lamar was served with his new charges at the Atlantic County Justice Facility related to the shooting of a man in March, police said.

On March 22 at 12:10 a.m., patrol officers responded to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, after a man, 27, of Atlantic City, arrived at the emergency department suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot near New York and Magellan Avenues, police said.

An investigation by detectives identified McClarin-Lamar as the shooter leading to his criminal charges.

CHARGED: Tyquan McClarin-Lamar, 25, of Atlantic City.

McClarin-Lamar already is in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

His new charges include aggravated assault and weapons offenses, police said.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

