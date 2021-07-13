Cancel
Enphase Energy (ENPH) is This Week's Top S&P 500 Stock; Are Investors Speculating on a Stock Split?

By $500 million share repurchase plan
StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) is this week's top-performing S&P 500 stock, rising an impressive 22%. Helping power shares higher was the announcement Monday of a new $500 million share repurchase plan after...

StocksKTEN.com

Investor’s Guide to Cyclical Stocks

One of the most common categories of investment securities is known as cyclical stocks. These are shares in companies that are sensitive to economic or business cycles. When an economy is contracting there prices are particularly vulnerable to a downturn; when an economy is expanding their prices are more likely than other categories of stocks to rise. Here’s what you need to know about cyclical stocks. Consider speaking with a financial advisor before investing in these kinds of securities.
StocksForbes

This Week’s Top Trending Stocks Include Netflix And AT&T

Last week marked the third week of earnings season, where firms of all shapes and sizes release their quarterly financial reports in a cascade of eye-wateringly large (or in some cases, small) balance sheets. But earnings season isn’t just a boon for companies – it provides a chance for investors to capitalize on their beliefs about a company’s performance and worth.
StocksZacks.com

6 Top-Ranked S&P 500 Stocks Poised to Beat on Q2 Earnings

The second-quarter 2021 earnings season got off to a flying start with better-than-expected results. Market participants have high expectations as corporate profits are expected to have soared in the last quarter. As of Jul 23, 120 companies of the S&P 500 Index reported results. Total earnings of these companies were...
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Plow Higher

The S&P 500 fell initially during the course of the week, as money was a complete disaster. However, we have turned right back around to break out towards the 4400 level which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and the next 200 points higher, which is something that this market tends to pay close attention to. Underneath, the 4000 level is an area that people will pay close attention to, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and of course the previous breakout that the market would be paying close attention to.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksMySanAntonio

MarketBeat Ranks 10 Most Upgraded Stocks by Wall Street Analysts in June 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (PRWEB) July 24, 2021. MarketBeat, a leading source for stock market data and research tools, published its monthly list of The 10 Most Upgraded Stocks by Wall Street Analysts in June 2021 this week. Each year, MarketBeat tracks more than 165,000 distinct ratings and recommendations issued by...
TheStreet

(CORRECTION) XcelPlus International 1-to-100 Reverse Stock Split

Reno, Nevada, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XcelPlus International Inc. (OTC Pink: XLPI) today announced a 1-for-100 reverse split of its outstanding common stock. The effective date of the stock split is July 26, 2021. While the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) did process the reverse split, FINRA has...
StocksNBC San Diego

Dow Jumps More Than 150 Points, S&P 500 Rises to Record as Stocks Head for Winning Week

U.S. equities rose Friday with the S&P 500 hitting a new record, as all of the major averages overcome concerns about economic growth from earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183 points, or 0.5%, gaining for a fourth straight day. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9%. The S&P 500 is on pace for a record close above the closing high set on July 12.
US News and World Report

8 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy With the Most Upside

Analysts predict major upside for these S&P 500 stocks. Bank of America sees at least 50% upside for these stocks. The S&P 500 has performed extremely well so far in 2021, gaining 16% year to date. No matter how well the S&P 500 performs, investors are always looking for ways to beat the market. Stocks with the most potential upside typically come with more risk, but with the economy ramping up and no signs of trouble ahead for the market, now may be a great time for investors to be a bit more aggressive than usual. Here are eight S&P 500 stocks to buy with the most potential upside, based on Bank of America analysts' price targets.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stock Has Gained 9.46% This Week: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) stock has gained 38.55% over the last 12 months, and the average rating from Wall Street analysts is a Buy. InvestorsObserver’s proprietary ranking system, gives DPZ stock a score of 65 out of a possible 100. That rank is influenced by a long-term technical score of 91. DPZ's rank also includes a short-term technical score of 80. The fundamental score for DPZ is 26. In addition to the average rating from Wall Street analysts, DPZ stock has a mean target price of $455.12. This means analysts expect the stock to lose 13.86% over the next 12 months.
investing.com

Is Moderna Stock a Buy After it was Announced it Will Join the S&P 500?

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gained immense popularity over the past year owing to its highly effective COVID-19 vaccine, as evidenced by its shares’ triple-digit gains over this period. The stock was included in the benchmark S&P 500 index today before the markets opened. However, with a large proportion of the global population being vaccinated daily, and many other vaccine producers gaining market share, will MRNA’s COVID-19 vaccine business continue to grow? Read more to find out.Biotech company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), which is based in Cambridge, Mass., and is now known for its COVID-19 vaccine, was included in the S&P 500 index today, before markets opened. Shares of MRNA have surged 22.8% since the the July 15 news of its S&P 500 inclusion to close yesterday’s trading session at $307.33. More than $34 billion of MRNA shares were traded yesterday, 1,600% higher than its average trading volume, worth $2 billion, recorded over the past six months.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.19% of ChemoCentryx worth $42,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreet.Com

Beware Nvidia's Stock Split

Nvidia ( (NVDA) - Get Report) shares have been on a roll lately. Investors are even more pumped than usual about prospects at the San Jose, Calif.-based graphics chip company. This is why traders should get ready to sell. On Wednesday, Nvidia common stock will split 4-for-1. Managers announced the...
Benzinga

Moderna Debuts In S&P 500, Institutions Buy Billions Worth Of Stock

Wednesday morning marked the inclusion of Moderna, Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) in the S&P 500. On July 15, the day before the inclusion was announced, Moderna’s stock bust through resistance at $245.70 and after the news was released, on July 16, the stock gapped up and soared until reaching a new all-time high of $342.51 on Tuesday.

