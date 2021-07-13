Enphase Energy (ENPH) is This Week's Top S&P 500 Stock; Are Investors Speculating on a Stock Split?

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gained immense popularity over the past year owing to its highly effective COVID-19 vaccine, as evidenced by its shares’ triple-digit gains over this period. The stock was included in the benchmark S&P 500 index today before the markets opened. However, with a large proportion of the global population being vaccinated daily, and many other vaccine producers gaining market share, will MRNA’s COVID-19 vaccine business continue to grow? Read more to find out.Biotech company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), which is based in Cambridge, Mass., and is now known for its COVID-19 vaccine, was included in the S&P 500 index today, before markets opened. Shares of MRNA have surged 22.8% since the the July 15 news of its S&P 500 inclusion to close yesterday’s trading session at $307.33. More than $34 billion of MRNA shares were traded yesterday, 1,600% higher than its average trading volume, worth $2 billion, recorded over the past six months.