Forecasters warning of dangerous rip currents on Gulf Coast

Times Daily
 2 days ago

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Potentially deadly rip currents will be a problem along Gulf of Mexico beaches this weekend, forecasters said Friday as they warned visitors to stay out of the water. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...

www.timesdaily.com
Orange Beach, ALtravelawaits.com

14 Reasons Why Gulf Shores, Alabama Is A Perfect Snowbird Destination

Have you ever considered becoming a snowbird to a warmer climate during the winter months? Many mature residents from the northern states and Canada head south to the warmer southern states in November through January and spend a month or maybe even five months enjoying the warmer climate. Many go to Florida or Arizona, and while those are excellent choices, other options might be just as good or a better fit for you.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Orange Beach, ALPosted by
OBA

Kennon details post-Sally, post-COVID challenges in Orange Beach

(OBA®) – Hurricane Sally cost the city of Orange Beach a bundle in recovery and cleanup efforts, an amount usually covered by FEMA money. That hasn’t happened. “We had 500,000 cubic yards of debris and we’re at $14 million out of our pocket,” Mayor Tony Kennon said. “Can’t get FEMA to give us anything. I’m heading for a meeting when I leave here to see what’s up. It’s something I’ve always wondered and worried about as a city is what will FEMA actually be doing in the future, will they be there, what percentages will be there, how long will it take to get your money. Right now, we are getting close to eight months out and haven’t seen a dime of that $14 million.”
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Escambia County in northwestern Florida Southern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in South of the I-10 Corridor. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Ensley, Warrington, Niceville, Gonzalez, Destin, Gulf Shores, Eglin AFB, Foley, Pace, Milton, Valparaiso, Gulf Breeze, Orange Beach and Goulding. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. South of the I-10 Corridor from southern Baldwin County to Destin is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Baldwin County, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Swimming advisories issued in Baldwin County

The Alabama Department of Public Health is advising the public that two recent successive tests of swimming water quality at certain Baldwin County locations were poor. Swimming in this area may lead to an increased risk of illness. Monitoring will continue and the advisory will be lifted once bacteria values fall below the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold of 104 enterococcus organisms per 100 milliliters for marine water, according to health officials.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall has occurred this morning across the watch area. Additional showers and thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon and may continue to pose a threat for heavy rainfall. Training of thunderstorms could lead to prolonged periods of heavy rainfall, and may result in flash flooding of low lying and urban areas. Additional rainfall totals of one to two inches is possible, with locally higher amounts to three inches.
Fairhope, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Saving America’s Amazon

It might as well be the year 1519, the same year that Spanish conquistador Alonzo Alverez de Pineda first sailed into the bay he named Espiritu Santo, the Holy Spirit. The explorer was the first to map the curves and dips of Mobile Bay and much of the Gulf Coast. He was the first outsider to meet the thousands of animal and plant species that called the area home.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTHERN BALDWIN AND SOUTH CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 129 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Fairhope to near Foley to near Orange Beach, and moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Fairhope, Foley, Gulf Breeze, Orange Beach, Goulding, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Lillian, Myrtle Grove, Magnolia Springs, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Perdido Beach and Elberta.
Alabama Stategulfcoastnewstoday.com

May 15 named Lemonade Day Coastal Alabama

FOLEY - During the May council meeting, Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich proclaimed Saturday, May 15, as Lemonade Day Coastal Alabama. The event began in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach via the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber. This year, it is expanding to Foley through a partnership between the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber and the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Mobile Inland, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Mobile Inland; Washington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTHERN MOBILE...NORTHWESTERN BALDWIN...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHERN GREENE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1212 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of McLain to 5 miles south of Leakesville to 11 miles west of Gulfcrest, and moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Citronelle, Leakesville, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Mount Vernon, Calvert, Fruitdale, McIntosh and Movico.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

ADPH has closed shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties

MOBILE, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has closed shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties. Areas I, II, III, IV, V and VI are closed. This includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay, Navy Cove and Dauphin Island Bay. The order by State Health Officer, Dr....
Baldwin County, ALWPMI

Lines wrap around gas stations due to panic buying

MOBILE, BALDWIN COUNTIES (WPMI) — A rare sight across the Gulf Coast, lines wrapping around buildings as drivers are trying to fill up for some stations it's causing problems. That problem for some they are bone dry. Why? Well, it's a combination of factors, that are adding up to another...
Gulf Shores, ALWALA-TV FOX10

S’mores on the Shore Set for May 27 in Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores, Ala. (City of Gulf Shores) – Campfires, music and s’mores will be the scene as the City of Gulf Shores hosts S’mores on the Shore Thursday, May 27. The fun will begin at 6 p.m. at Gulf Place, 101 Gulf Shores Parkway. This family-friendly event started in 2010...
Perdido, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Baykeeper warns beach visitors about Perdido Pass sewage spill

Mobile Baykeeper is warning swimmers of a sewage spill into Perdido Pass in Baldwin County. After a contractor hit a line in Orange Beach on May 6, approximately 90,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Perdido Pass for two hours before the spill was stopped. Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend people don't swim on the beach bordering the pass through Friday.
Gulf Shores, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

One century after the first vision, Gulf Shores plans for Vision 2035

A century ago, George C. Meyer moved to the area that would become Gulf Shores and began putting together a vision for its future. He set aside public lands for future parks, schools and municipal facilities and laid the blueprint for this bustling town. On April 29, at the civic center named in honor of his wife, the City of Gulf Shores again set out to plan for the future of Gulf Shores.