newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Triumph Group (TGI) PT Raised to $16 at Cowen

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Cowen analyst Cai Von Rumohr raised the price target on Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) to $16.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triumph Group#Von#Tgi#Streetinsider Com Premium#Tgi#Cai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 3.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.25% of John Bean Technologies worth $81,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock. Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 801,127 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Q2 were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $14.50

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SITC. Mizuho upped their...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Target (TGT) PT Raised to $245 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania raised the price target on Target (NYSE: TGT) to $245.00 while maintaining an Outperform rating.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) PT Raised to $24 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson raised the price target on KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) to $24.00 (from $22.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) PT Raised to GBX 2,500 at Berenberg Bank

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. VTC stock opened at GBX 1,395 ($18.23) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,274 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,008.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £643.28 million and a P/E ratio of -120.26. The Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71).
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) PT Raised to $18 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan raised the price target on Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP) to $18.00 (from $16.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) PT Raised to $23 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Benjamin J. Burnett raised the price target on Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) to $23.00 (from $22.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Summit Materials (SUM) PT Raised to $37 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital analyst Garik Shmois raised the price target on Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) to $37.00 (from $34.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Linde (LIN) PT Raised to $335 at Cowen on Belief Guidance is Conservative

Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi raised the price target on Linde (NYSE: LIN) to $335.00 (from $300.00) after the company delivered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.