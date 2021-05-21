newsbreak-logo
Dwayne Johnson to voice Superman's dog in 'DC League of Super-Pets'

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272tYz_0a76RCKB00
Dwayne Johnson will voice Krypto the Super-Dog in the animated DC film "DC League of Super-Pets." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson will voice Superman's dog in a new animated movie.

Deadline reported Friday that Johnson, 49, will voice Krypto the Super-Dog in the animated DC film DC League of Super-Pets.

DC League of Super-Pets is based on DC Comics characters. Variety said the movie follows Krypto as he teams up with a flying cat to stop crime while Superman is on vacation.

DC League of Super-Pets hails from Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group. Jared Stern will write the film and co-direct with Sam Levine.

Johnson will produce through his Seven Buck Productions, along with his partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Additional cast members have yet to be announced.

DC League of Super-Pets opens in theaters May 20, 2022.

Johnson will also play the title character in the live-action DC film Black Adam. The movie co-stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan, and opens July 29, 2022.

