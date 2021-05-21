Here are the groups for Stage 4 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season
The penultimate stage of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is less than a week away. And today, the CDL revealed the groups for Stage Four. Similar to every other stage this year, a group selection show was used to determine the pools for Stage Four. After winning the Stage Three Major last weekend, the Atlanta FaZe automatically went into Group A. The New York Subliners, who came in second place at the Major, were placed in Group B.dotesports.com