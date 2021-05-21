newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Here are the groups for Stage 4 of the 2021 Call of Duty League season

By Justin Binkowski
dotesports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe penultimate stage of the 2021 Call of Duty League season is less than a week away. And today, the CDL revealed the groups for Stage Four. Similar to every other stage this year, a group selection show was used to determine the pools for Stage Four. After winning the Stage Three Major last weekend, the Atlanta FaZe automatically went into Group A. The New York Subliners, who came in second place at the Major, were placed in Group B.

dotesports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stage Four#Call Of Duty League#Group A#Match Play#Pool Play#Major#Group B Atlanta#Group B New York#Optic Chicago#New York Subliners#Duty League Season#Online Group Play#Esports Stadium#Cdl Action#Seattle#Dallas#Toronto Ultra#Arlington#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Alexx returns to London Royal Ravens’ starting roster, Zaptius departs ahead of 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 4

The London Royal Ravens are making some moves before Stage Four of the Call of Duty League. Alexx, who's been inactive since returning to the U.K. due to "personal family matters" in early March before the Stage One Major, has returned to the Ravens' starting lineup, the team announced today. London also announced Zaptius, one of the team's Stage Three players, won't be returning to the team.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Call Of Duty: Warzone Releases Crossover With The Call Of Duty League

Activision has launched a special little crossover between Call of Duty: Warzone and the Call of Duty League you might enjoy. If you head into the game right now, you can go over and visit the somewhat run-down Verdansk stadium, where you usually see a bunch of random sports stuff on the outside. But this time around, there's a nice little addition as they have marked up the place for the Dallas Empire! Here's the details.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Atlanta FaZe, Florida Mutineers advance in 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major

Two of the Call of Duty League’s most popular teams were banished to the losers bracket of the CDL Stage Three Major today. The Dallas Empire and Los Angeles Thieves, who each finished third in their respective groups in Stage Three group play, lost in the first round of the winners bracket. While they have not been eliminated, both teams will have tough roads to reach the grand finals.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Dallas Empire’s 2020 Call of Duty League Championship tribute is now live in Warzone

The inaugural Call of Duty League champions are now on display inside of Call of Duty: Warzone for all to see. A massive trophy statue and banners featuring the five championship-winning players' faces now adorn the Stadium point of interest in Verdansk, paying tribute to last year's winners in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Just don't question the logistics of a 2020 winner being on display in 1984 Verdansk.
Video Gamesesportsbets.com

Call of Duty League: Who Will Win Major III?

The Call of Duty League Major III Tournament has finally arrived, and it’s going to be the best one yet. We’re several weeks into the competition, and the League standings have revealed more than a few surprises across the three opening stages. At present, Atlanta FaZe sits at the top of the table, but should they pick up an early loss in the Major, that fact could change.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

Call of Duty League Power Rankings for May 11

The Call of Duty League is going back to LAN later this year, which means the Stage 3 Major could be the last major event that’s played online in the 2021 season. That could change our power rankings once players leave the latency behind. The Upcomer Power Rankings don’t care about how the game is played, though. We care about who is the best.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

OpTic Chicago defeat Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers to stay alive in 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major

OpTic Chicago are moving on to Championship Sunday of the 2021 Call of Duty League’s Stage Three Major. Heading into this week's Major, Chicago were coming off a disappointing 2-3 performance in Stage Three group play. This meant OpTic immediately started the double-elimination tournament in the losers bracket, putting their backs against the wall from the get-go.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Reprize Retires, Fischer Promoted- London Spitfire News Update

This London Spitfire news update has the team announcing that Head Coach Justin “Reprize” Hand has retired from coaching competitive Overwatch. Additionally, they have announced that Assistant Coach Mads “Fischer” Jehg has been promoted to fill the vacant position. In the video announcement, General Manager Ysabel “Noukky” Mueller details what the changes will mean for the team moving forward.
Video GamesIGN

Overwatch Pro Players Fear for Their Jobs After PvP Updates

Blizzard yesterday announced that Overwatch will see its PvP mode reduced from 6v6 to 5v5 when Overwatch 2 is released – and its a move that's left many professional players of the game worried about their future in the esport, and dismayed about the way it was announced. In a...
NBAoddsshark.com

Las Vegas Expert Picks: NBA, MLB, NHL, Tennis

Vegas veteran Benjamin Eckstein, author of America’s Line, brings three decades of experience to make weekly picks in his “Ecks & Bacon” column. Las Vegas - One more Play-In and we're gonna roll with Golden State -3 over Memphis. If you see -3.5, PLZ buy the hook down to -3. The Warriors came into the game on Wednesday night against the Lakers on a gorgeous 6-0 roll, straight up and against the spread. Sure they lost to L.A., but did cover a +5.5 point spot. And nothing wrong with a loss AT Los Angeles, when both LeBron and Anthony Davis are in the starting five. Last time we looked, the Grizzlies did NOT have anyone named LeBron or A.D.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Diving Into the Details of the Overwatch 2 Live Event

Overwatch 2 is getting loads of new mechanical changes to shake up PvP gameplay. The recent PvP livestream hosted by Matt Morello of the Overwatch League primarily featured newly-anointed Game Director Aaron Keller, Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman, and Associate Art Director Dion Rogers. The stream was pretty lengthy, showcasing gameplay sessions across five different maps total. Below are some of the changes coming to Overwatch 2.
MLSchatsports.com

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami: Vibes to Go

Apr 24, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Fire midfielder Luka Stojanovic (8) reacts with defender Boris Sekulic (2) after scoring a goal against Atlanta United during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. After their worst start in club history, the Chicago Fire have finally...
MLBmilb.com

Your name here: Snappers' fans christen ballpark

Last week, a Wilmington, North Carolina man by the name of Bob Graff visited Beloit, Wisconsin, for the first time. The occasion? To see a game at a Minor League ballpark that had been named in his honor. The Beloit Snappers played their first and only game at Bob Graff's...
MLSlemoncitylive.com

Not the day for Montreal to beat Cincinnati | May, 22nd 2021

Ft. Lauderdale – CF Montreal was back in action after a heartbreaking loss to Atlanta United. However, this week’s matchup was against FC Cincinnati, a team that Montreal has never beaten. Currently, Cincinnati sits at the bottom of the eastern conference table, coming into this match with no wins on the season. This might be the best opportunity for the Sacré Bleus to snag their first win against Cincy. Unfortunately, today was not the day for Montreal to beat Cincinnati. The loss allowed Cincy to get their first three points of the season.