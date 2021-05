The Citrus County, Florida fire department responded to a vehicle fire late in the morning on May 12. The call came at 10:52 am and Citrus County Fire and Rescue said the fire was out by 11:09 am. Although the cause of the fire has not been revealed, the Hummer was carrying four 5-gallon gasoline cans that the driver had filled up at the Texaco Food Mart on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard.