Too Close Brings a Feminist Slant to the Crime Drama Genre

Bring It On came out in 2000 and was a huge hit, spawning five sequels and dozens of clones. It made bigger stars out of Kristen Dunst and Gabrielle Union and remains popular to this day. Now, SYFY will resurrect the series with a horror film. Bring It On: Halloween is set to come out in 2022, from Dana Schwartz and Rebekah McKendry, who handled the script."Held down by restrictive rules, an embattled cheerleading squad seeks the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals, but when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves."