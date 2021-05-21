Too Close Brings a Feminist Slant to the Crime Drama Genre
In the new AMC+ original series Too Close, grief and motherhood are intrinsically linked. The captivating miniseries stars Emily Watson as Dr. Emily Robertson, a forensic psychologist tasked with determining if a patient’s post-traumatic amnesia is legitimate, or an excuse for the abhorrent crime she’s accused of committing. Too Close premiered in April in the UK, and all three episodes are now available exclusively on AMC+ in the United States.www.pastemagazine.com